Scientists report advances in the search for drugs against Covid-19

Four researchers from São Paulo who have been dedicated to studying potentially effective drugs for the prevention and treatment of Covid-19 will meet, next Monday (25/04), in another event of the ILP-FAPESP Science and Innovation Cycle.

One of the participants will be Rafael Victorio Carvalho Guido, from the São Carlos Institute of Physics at the University of São Paulo (IFSC-USP), who will explain how the work carried out by his group led to the discovery of new drug candidate molecules for the treatment of Covid -19.

“By integrating studies of physics, chemistry and biology, we were able to understand, for example, how the virus develops inside our cells”, he says. “When we study the essential proteins of the virus by physical methods, we understand how these molecules are organized and what the biological consequences are in the development of the disease.”

Guido is a member of the Center for Research and Innovation in Biodiversity and Pharmaceuticals (CIBFar), one of the 17 Research, Innovation and Dissemination Centers (CEPIDs) currently supported by FAPESP.

Cristiane Guzzo, from the Institute of Biomedical Sciences (ICB-USP), will detail two approaches used by her group in the search for drugs capable of neutralizing SARS-CoV-2. One of the strategies was the virtual screening of more than 11,000 drugs, with the aim of finding those that inhibit an enzyme essential for the survival of the virus in humans, 3CLpro.

“We simulated the stability of different compounds and our data suggest that seven drugs are potential inhibitors of 3CLpro”, says the researcher. The second approach proved that a hypertonic saline solution is capable of inhibiting virus replication in vitro through membrane depolarization and intracellular energy deprivation.

Continues after advertising

The third speaker will be Fernando de Queiroz Cunha, professor at the Faculty of Medicine of Ribeirão Preto (FMRP-USP) and coordinator of the Center for Research in Inflammatory Diseases (CRID). The group’s studies showed that the lesions in the lungs and organs of patients with Covid-19 are due to the accumulation of neutrophils in their tissues. These cells, which are part of the circulating leukocytes, release true “traps” formed by networks of DNAs, the NETs (neutrophil extracellular traps). Results of experiments carried out in Ribeirão Preto indicate that the destruction of NETs using DNAse, a drug for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, inhibits lung lesions. Disulfiram, used in the treatment of alcohol dependence, had similar protective effects.

“We propose that the two drugs be investigated in clinical studies to prevent organ damage that is seen in patients with COVID-19,” says Cunha.

Finally, data obtained by the Medicinal and Biological Chemistry Group (Nequimed) of the São Carlos Institute of Chemistry (IQSC-USP) will be presented, which identified new chemical substances capable of efficiently inhibiting 3CLpro, the main protease of the coronavirus. Researcher Carlos Alberto Montanari will provide more information about this line of research.

“They are antiviral agents that reduce the low, moderate and high viral loads of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in host cells without any toxic effect on the cells”, he adds.

The ILP-FAPESP Science and Innovation Cycle is a partnership between the Instituto do Legislativo Paulista (ILP) and FAPESP to carry out scientific dissemination events aimed at society, legislators, public managers and other interested parties.

This next event will be broadcast between 3 pm and 5 pm, on the channel of the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp) on YouTube. Applications can be made through the ILP website.

Continues after advertising





