Season 3 would take place in Hollywood, says director

Andrew Dominikalso known as the director of blonderevealed in a new interview in what direction the 3rd season of mindhunter would if it had gone forward. The series was technically never cancelled, but put on a sort of “indefinite hold” by the award-winning director. David Fincherwhich in 2020 declared that the audience did not make up for the high production budget.

To Collider, Dominik gave a long interview about his newest documentary centered on Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, This Much I Know to Be Truebut it didn’t take long to be asked about his experience as a film director and, of course, with the second season of mindhunter. In the chat, the filmmaker ended up giving some clues about the history of the next episodes:

“They would go to Hollywood. Then one of them would stay with [o diretor] Jonathan Demme and the other would stay with [também diretor] Michael Mann. It was going to be all about the profile, becoming a kind of zeitgeist. This was the season that everyone was really looking forward to doing, when they kind of came out of the basement and started.”declared.

On the fans’ love of the show and his work on the series, Dominik has nothing but praise for it. “I probably got into it for the same reason you enjoyed watching it. I really loved it.”recalls.

It is worth remembering that the filmmaker came to direct the episode of Charles Manson in the second season, and commenting on this in the interview, Dominik stated that all it took was a phone call from Fincher for him to accept the proposal.

“He asked me, ‘Do you want to do the Manson episode?’ I mean, how can you say no to the Charles Manson episode? I started working on it basically because I knew David, and it was a really good experience. driving is kind of a lonely job in a way because you’re the one who always says no, and you’re the one who’s in charge of everything. Everyone is having to deal with you, and you have to remain responsible. can play around like everyone else can in a movie. So it was really nice to do something with Fincher because it was like having a director friend, and he would film parts of my episode, and I would film little bits of his episode. It’s always really interesting to be inside the someone else’s process.”

Although the possibility of a third season of mindhunter unlikely to happen at this time, Andrew Dominik’s work remains active: the director will debut the documentary This Much I Know to Be True in may, and blondewith Ana de Armaswill arrive on Netflix in 2022.

