See where to get vaccinated against flu and Covid this Wednesday (20), in DF | Federal District

Vaccination against Covid-19 and also against the flu continues, this Wednesday (20), in the Federal District. Most stations serve from 8 am to 5 pm.

At UBS 1, on block 612 of Asa Sul, and in the UBS 1at the NDE 7/11 and UBS 3at QNM 15both in Ceilândia, the service runs until 10pm.

Who has 70 years or older can take the 4th dose of the Covid vaccine. Until this Tuesday (19), 27,947 people in this age group had received the second booster dose.

From the beginning of immunization, in January 2021, until this Tuesday, 6,052,261 vaccines were applied in Brasilia:

  • 2,502,255 people took the first dose
  • 2,309,237 people took the second dose
  • 59,820 people took the single dose
  • 1,141,263 people took the booster dose
  • 27,947 took second booster dose (or 4th dose)
  • 11,639 people took the extra dose (immunosuppressed)

Janssen vaccine in the Federal District — Photo: Breno Esaki / Agência Saúde do DF

At UBS 7 in the Ceilândia QNO 10, there is also nocturnal influenza vaccination. In the first phase of the National Vaccination Campaign can be immunized elderly from 60 years and health workers (see list of locations below).

The flu vaccination started on April 4th. The campaign is divided into two stages: in this first stage, people aged 60 and over and health workers can be immunized. In the second stage, which begins on May 3, the other groups will be vaccinated.

Where to get vaccinated against Covid this Wednesday (20) in DF

For addresses and times, click on the links below:

  • Child vaccination: from 5 to 11 years
  • First dose: over 12 years old
  • Second dose: over 12 years old
  • Booster dose: older than 18 years
  • Fourth dose: over 70 years
  • Drive Thru: adults only
  • Night vaccination: adults only
  • Immunosuppressed: additional and booster dose

Where to get vaccinated against flu this Wednesday (20) in DF

For addresses and hours, click on the link below:

  • Influenza: seniors aged 60 and over and health workers

For addresses and hours, click on the link below:

  • Routine vaccination: vaccination schedule (Meningococcal C, Pneumococcal, Triple Viral, Penta, etc, with the exception of BCG)

