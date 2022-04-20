Shanghai eases confinement with caution despite new covid deaths – International

The Chinese city of Shanghai, confined since the beginning of the month, announced this Wednesday (20) a cautious easing of restrictive health measures, despite the increase in the number of deaths caused by the outbreak of covid-19, which affects the economy of the country. step

The malaise dominates many inhabitants of the economic capital of China, exasperated by the difficulties of obtaining food during the confinement and with the forced isolation of people who test positive for covid in quarantine centers of questionable comfort and hygiene.

In addition, the confinement measures, initially planned for four days, caused problems in the supply networks and paralyzed the production of many companies.

In light of this scenario, municipal authorities announced this Wednesday a relative easing of the home confinement of the 25 million inhabitants so that more than 12 million can leave their homes, but without authorization to leave their neighborhoods.

The level of displacement allowed generally depends on the tolerance of Communist Party volunteers, who apply anti-covid measures with more or less zeal.

China defends its ‘covid zero’ strategy and shows great prudence in the face of infections, especially among the elderly, vulnerable and unvaccinated people.

The measures failed to contain the outbreak of the disease in Shanghai, which recorded 18,000 new cases on Wednesday and seven deaths, all of people with comorbidities and five of them over 70 years old.

Since March, Shanghai has accumulated more than 400,000 infections and 17 deaths from the disease, the first of which was announced on Monday.

The official death toll is small in relation to the number of cases, but some analysts question the numbers, especially as China’s elderly population has low levels of vaccination.

As a comparison, Hong Kong, where the elderly population also has a low rate of vaccination, recorded almost 9,000 deaths in a total of 1.18 million cases due to the outbreak of the micron variant that started in January.

The ‘covid zero’ strategy, which includes strict confinements, large-scale testing and border restrictions, has allowed China to register reduced levels of infection compared to most countries, which are now betting on living with the virus.

The measures, however, have an impact on transport and factories, which has led the authorities to draw up a “white list” of crucial industries and companies that must continue with activities.

More than 600 selected groups are based in Shanghai, the country’s main economic engine. The city is also home to a factory for the American company Tesla, which resumed production on Tuesday after a 20-day suspension.

Work is also being resumed in the northeast of the country, birthplace of its automobile industry, where tens of millions of people have remained confined in recent weeks.