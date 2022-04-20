Shanghai eases confinement with precaution despite new Covid-19 deaths

the Chinese city of Shanghai, confined since the beginning of the monthannounced this Wednesday (20) a cautious easing of restrictive health measures, despite the increase in the number of deaths caused by the Covid-19 outbreakwhich affects the country’s economy.





Malaise grips many inhabitants of China’s economic capital, exasperated by the difficulties in obtaining food during confinement and with forced isolation of people testing positive for covid in quarantine centers of questionable comfort and hygiene.





In addition, the confinement measures, initially planned for four days, caused problems in the supply networks and paralyzed the production of many companies.









Given the scenario, the municipal authorities announced this Wednesday (20) a relative easing of home confinement of the 25 million inhabitants so that more than 12 million can leave their homes, but without permission to leave their neighborhoods.





The level of displacement allowed generally depends on the tolerance of Communist Party volunteers, who apply anti-covid measures with more or less zeal.





China defends its ‘covid zero’ strategy and shows great prudence in the face of contagion, especially among the elderly, vulnerable and unvaccinated people.





The measures failed to contain the outbreak of the disease in Shanghaiwhich recorded 18 thousand new cases this Wednesday and seven deaths, all of people with comorbidities and five of them over 70 years old.





Since March, Shanghai has accumulated more than 400 thousand infections and 17 deaths caused by the diseasethe first of which were announced on Monday.





The official death toll is small relative to the number of cases, but some analysts question the numbers, especially as China’s elderly population has low levels of vaccination.





As a comparison, Hong Kongwhere the elderly population also has a low vaccination rate, recorded almost 9 thousand deaths in a total of 1.18 million of cases due to the outbreak of the omicron variant that started in January.





The “covid zero” strategy, which includes strict confinements, large-scale testing and border restrictions, has allowed China to register reduced levels of infection compared to most countries, which are now betting on living with the virus.





The measures, however, have an impact on transport and factories, which has led the authorities to draw up a “white list” of crucial industries and companies that must continue with activities.





More than 600 selected groups are in Shanghai, the country’s main economic engine. The city is also home to a factory for the American company Tesla, which resumed production on Tuesday after a 20-day suspension.





Work is also resuming in the country’s northeast, the birthplace of its auto industry, where tens of millions of people have been confined in recent weeks.

