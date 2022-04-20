Shares tumble nearly 40% on Nasdaq after losing subscribers

Netflix shares tumbled today after the streaming giant announced yesterday that it lost subscribers for the first time in 10 years. On the Nasdaq stock exchange in New York, the company’s shares fell 36.5% around 11:50 am, Brasília time. On Bovespa, Netflix shares fell by 25% at the same time, at R$20.74.

According to a balance sheet released by Netflix, it lost 200,000 subscribers worldwide in the first quarter since the end of 2021, a period in which Preview incorporate 2.5 million customers. The company explained that the drop was mainly due to the difficulty in getting new subscribers and also the suspension of its service in Russia.

The industry pioneer had strong growth during the pandemic and, because of that, the market expected a correction, but not as strong as it came.

“The suspension of our service in Russia and the progressive decrease in the number of Russian paid subscribers led to a gross loss of 700,000 subscriptions. Without this impact, we would have 500,000 additional subscribers” compared to the last quarter of 2021, the company said in a statement.

Netflix earned $7.9 billion in the first quarter of the year, 10% more than the same period last year, in particular thanks to increases in the number of subscribers in 12 months (+6.7%) and the rise in charge for the service.

Profit was $1.6 billion, down from the first quarter of 2021 (1.7 billion).

*With information from AFP