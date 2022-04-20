Silveira’s lawyer on refusing to test for covid: It hurt my nostril

The lawyer of federal deputy Daniel Silveira (PTB-RJ), Paulo César de Faria, said during the congressman’s trial that he resisted taking the covid test because he injured his nostril in a similar exam, in January. The session was delayed by nearly an hour and a half after Faria refused to take the test or present proof of vaccination — requirements to enter the courtroom.

At the opening of the trial, Fux classified the lawyer’s actions as “recalcitrance” (disobedience) and said he would officiate the OAB (Brazilian Bar Association) to investigate Faria’s conduct. According to the president of the STF, the Court offered the lawyer to participate by video call, but he refused, delaying the session until he accepted to undergo the covid test.

Speaking at the rostrum, Faria denied having been disobedient and cited the principle of inviolability.

Just to make it clear to Your Excellencies that there was no recalcitrance in the initial refusal to submit to RT-PCR. Even because I did it in January and it hurt my nostril. So I had resistance. After they said that the medical team of the Supreme is excellent, it really is, I took the exam and it was negative.”

Paulo César de Faria, lawyer

Faria also criticized having been fined by Minister Alexandre de Moraes for presenting successive appeals to postpone the trial. The decisions were handed down last night, the day before the session.

Before the trial, the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, rejected a request for suspicion presented by Faria against nine of the 11 justices. According to the minister, it was a case of “nonconformity” of the defense against decisions of the Supreme Court.

“I have done nothing more, Your Excellency, than exercising the law”, replied Faria. “This conviction caused a lot of species, and then I pray that it is a violation of the law, I even requested the presence of the Federal Council of the OAB to attend this trial to respect the lawyer’s prerogatives.”

In his support, Faria argued that Daniel Silveira is innocent, and that the STF would be acting as a political court by being “victim and judge”. According to the lawyer, the parliamentarian did not make threats to the members of the Supreme Court, but criticism and irony about their performance in the Court.

“An innocent person is being tried here, who uses his formal and material parliamentary immunity. And there it says ‘any words and votes’. No one can be punished, criminalized, for having issued criticisms”, he said.

Should people who call the president genocidal also be arrested, have their freedom curtailed? This is political persecution. Deputy Daniel Silveira is not being judged legally.”

Paulo César de Faria, lawyer

The lawyer criticized the Federal Police report that, in June of last year, notified that Daniel Silveira would have jumped off the wall of his residence, in Petrópolis (RJ), when he saw that he would be arrested again. According to him, the deputy had a broken leg and that the wall was more than 5 meters high.

If he were Spider-Man, he would be able to climb the wall and come back at the speed that the Federal Police agent reported. There is still an aggravating factor that he had his leg immobilized. There would be no way to jump and come back, as the Federal Police agent narrated.”

Paulo César de Faria, lawyer

Commenting on Daniel Silveira’s statement about “summoning the Armed Forces to intervene in the STF”, Faria said that it was a question, not a statement. “[Em] several passages in the play this question mark has been removed. He didn’t call on the Armed Forces to intervene, he asked his followers a question,” he said.

The lawyer also played down the deputy’s attacks, saying that “no minister was thrown in the trash, suffered a real threat or changed his routine”.

“There was no invasion of the STF headquarters or the residence of any member or family members. Furthermore, there was no institutional rupture of any of the powers of the Republic. On the contrary, they are firm and strong”, said Faria.

Silveira and Eduardo Bolsonaro barred

In the early afternoon, deputies Daniel Silveira and Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) were prevented from following the trial of the STF plenary.

The two were barred because of a STF resolution that establishes that only lawyers from the parties involved in the trial in question can remain on site.

During the face-to-face trial sessions, only ministers, members of the Public Prosecutor’s Office, civil servants and collaborators essential to the respective functioning, and lawyers of cases included in the agenda of the day will have access to the plenary and the groups of the STF.”

STF resolution

The resolution was edited in February of this year, when the court ordered the return of the works in person. To avoid the risk of contamination by covid-19, they restricted access to the place.

The STF offered the deputies the possibility of following the trial from the White Room, which is an “antechamber” of the plenary, but they refused and decided to return to Congress.

“It’s your house, it’s not ours. But it’s totally different one, two, three people wanting to get in from a crowd wanting to get in”, said Eduardo Bolsonaro, when he couldn’t get in. “If you can take my complaint”, asked the parliamentarian, as he walked away.

Supporters of Daniel Silveira during trial in the STF Image: Paulo Roberto Netto/UOL

The STF press office informed the UOL that, before the covid-19 pandemic, the entrance of the external public to the plenary during the trials – including defendants – was allowed, however, the access of the defendants was uncommon.

A group of about 15 people is outside the STF, in Praça dos Três Poderes, expressing support for Daniel Silveira.

Videos with threats

Daniel Silveira became a defendant after releasing, in February 2021, a video on social media with threats to STF ministers and apology for AI-5, Institutional Act Number 5, the harshest of the military dictatorship (1964-1985). The PGR (Attorney General’s Office) denounced the parliamentarian, on February 17, 2021, for three crimes:

incitement to animosity between the Armed Forces and the STF;

incitement to the attempt to prevent the free exercise between the Powers (both of the extinct National Security Law);

coercion in the course of proceedings — when a person uses violence or threats to gain an advantage in a court case. The latter is in the Penal Code.

On that occasion, the STF unanimously decided to accept the complaint against the parliamentarian. The defense rejects the accusations and says it will prove the deputy’s innocence in plenary.