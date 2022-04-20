Sormani says Danilo is better than João Gomes

During the program “ESPN F90” this Tuesday (19), Fábio Sormani gave a strong opinion about two players who will be on the field this Wednesday (20) in the match between Flamengo and Palmeiras. The commentator compared João Gomes with Danilo and said that the midfielder of the alviverde team is “more complete”.

In the commentator’s view, João Gomes is a great player, but he is still much inferior to Danilo.

– Danilo is much more of a player than João Gomes. Gomes is a great player, but Danilo is more technical and more complete – said Sormani.

The commentator even said that in the future, João Gomes can reach the level of Danilo. The midfielder of the alviverde team has been one of the highlights of Palmeiras in recent months and many ask for a call-up of the player to the Brazilian National Team.

João Gomes began to gain space in Flamengo’s main team in mid-2020, with Rogério Ceni. Gradually, the midfielder was fighting for a spot in the team and is currently the undisputed starter in Paulo Souza’s scheme.

Flamengo and Palmeiras face each other this Wednesday (20), at 7:30 pm, at Maracanã, in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship. It will be the first time the teams will face each other after the Libertadores final last year.