Sprint race causes headaches for teams and few improvements in Imola – Formula 1 News

One of the defining moments at Imola: Verstappen overtakes Hamilton shortly after the start at Imola in 2021 (Photo: Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool)

The 2022 Formula 1 season reaches its fourth stage on April 24 with the Emilia-Romagna GP, and none of the big teams have taken significant steps forward with the improvement of the cars. In a year in which teams have to adapt to the cost cap again, the logistical challenge of delivering parts in territories such as Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Australia becomes more complicated for each of the competitors. And with Europe’s debut on the calendar, in Imola, it is possible that the situation will remain the same.

On the one hand, the first European race of the season, at the traditional track located on the outskirts of Bologna, could offer a chance for teams to present improvements to their cars, as transport logistics would be facilitated by the location of the dispute. However, the fact that the Emilia-Romagna stage hosts the first sprint race of the season changes this scenario.

Teams will only have one hour – in the first free practice – to test their new features, which would certainly not give the pit wall enough data to correctly predict race conditions. So the consensus is that it would be too risky to test major modifications at a time when the new parts could not be removed from the car.

Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto has already said that the team will not have major updates at Imola (Photo: Ferrari)

It is worth remembering that teams can change the settings of their single-seaters until qualifying – including aerodynamics and the parts that make up the car. From then on, in a parc fermé regime, it is forbidden for all competitors to make changes to their cars — with the exception of a few changes, such as tire pressure and front wing height.

Not even Ferrari — which is headquartered in the country that hosts the event — is not looking to bring major updates to Imola, as indicated by boss Mattia Binotto. The Italian admitted that it would be impossible to test the components optimally, as the teams will start the weekend already thinking about qualifying – which, on weekends with sprint races, takes place on Fridays.

“I think it will be a different weekend in terms of bringing improvements and trying to evolve them in Friday practice, because you obviously need to focus on qualifying,” he admitted. “If we look at ourselves, there won’t be much [a mudar] in Imola. We believe it is not the right place,” she said.

2022 season reserves three more sprint races, now with higher scores (Photo: Formula 1/Reproduction)

While the implementation of sprint races serves to attract the public – who will be able to attend two races on the same weekend, even if one is shorter – the teams end up having their possibilities reduced and it is likely that none of them will lead to major changes to Imola. — precisely because there is not enough time to test them in practice.

This is not to say, however, that the cars in Emilia-Romagna are exactly the same as in the last race in Australia. The teams intend to take some minor modifications, such as Ferrari itself, for example, and also the sisters Red Bull – which lives with the RB18’s unreliability – and AlphaTauri – which has also retired twice this season, one of them even before the start of the season. start, and tries to reverse the scenario.

“I wouldn’t say [que estamos trazendo] a big package [de mudanças]”, said Christian Horner, boss of Red Bull. “It’s all part of evolution, but of course being a sprint race, you have very little time to evaluate these things. You have free practice and you’re already in qualifying, so you need to be really confident about what you’re putting in the car.”

The number of three F1 sprint races last year holds for 2022, with the São Paulo GP being the only one that will host the short race in both years. Silverstone and Monza, which hosted the first two sprint races in history, were replaced by Imola and Austria.

Even without major improvements, Red Bull is trying to prevent Verstappen’s retirements from repeating this season (Photo: AFP)

In addition, another modification made for this year involves the distributed score: instead of just the top three scoring as was done until last year, F1 decided to award the best eight — the winner receives eight points; the second, seven; and so on, until a goal for eighth place.

In this way, the importance of sprint races has definitely increased, since there is a greater possibility of ending up being decisive in the title – the driver who wins all three, for example, would add 24 goals at the end of the dispute.

It is natural, therefore, to expect that the teams will not present major changes in the Emilia-Romagna GP, the first European stage of the season. Of course, small changes continue to be made, but limited testing time prevents large parts from being safely implemented. Thus, the expectation is for the next race, precisely the debut of F1 – on a track still unknown – in the city of Miami.

Without many specific changes, any change in the order of forces will only come on the basis of the setup prepared by teams and drivers. It’s fair to think, then, that the headaches for Mercedes and Red Bull will continue in ‘on’ mode.

The Emilia-Romagna GP takes place between the 22nd and 24th of April, in Imola. Since the circuit returned to the Formula 1 calendar two years ago, it has been two different winners: Lewis Hamilton took it in 2020 and Max Verstappen triumphed last year. With Mercedes’ bounce problems this year and the unreliability of Red Bull, who have already retired two races, there is a real possibility that there will be a different third winner in 2022.

WHEN WILL FERRARI TURN ON ‘TURBO MODE’ ON THE FORMULA 1 2022 ENGINE?

