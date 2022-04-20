Stage of achievements and glories: Palmeiras will play their 150th game at Maracanã; see history | palm trees

This Wednesday’s game, against Flamengo, at 7:30 pm (GMT), for the Brasileirão, will be special for Palmeiras: Verdão will play its 150th match at Maracanã.

And the most traditional stadium of Brazilian football was the stage for some of the main achievements and glories of Palmeiras, even though it was located in Rio de Janeiro.

1 of 2 Palmeiras players celebrate the Libertadores title at Maracanã — Photo: André Durão Palmeiras players celebrate Libertadores title at Maracanã – Photo: André Durão

It was there, for example, that Verdão won the 1951 Copa Rio, considered by the club and FIFA as a World Cup that year. The title came after a 2-2 draw with Juventus, from Italy.

Maracanã was also the stage for the conquest of the 1967 Taça Brasil, one of Verdão’s many national titles.

After beating Náutico at Ilha do Retiro and losing at Pacaembu, the third game was played at the stadium, which was considered neutral for both teams. Palmeiras won 2-0, with goals from Ademir da Guia and Cesar Maluco, and secured the Copa Brasil that year.

And the most recent achievement is still fresh in the memory of Palmeiras: the 2020 Libertadores, which had the final played at Maracanã in January 2021, against Santos.

Breno Lopes’ goal already in the second half added time guaranteed Palmeiras 1-0 and the second Libertadores in its history.

Verdão has played 149 games at Maracanã to date, with 52 wins, 34 draws and 63 defeats.

This Wednesday, however, Palmeiras will not be able to have support from their fans at the stadium. A court decision gave Flamengo the right to have a single crowd at Maracanã, as reciprocity for a 2019 Brasileirão game in which the red-blacks could not have support at Allianz Parque.

