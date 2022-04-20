State Government launches new Covid-19 Epidemiological Alert Matrix

Arts: Ascom/SES

The State government, through the State Department of Health (SES), is launching the Covid-19 Epidemiological Alert Matrix (MAE). This new tool was designed to help Santa Catarina society to decide which prevention measures should be taken based on the most recent data. MAE updates will be weekly, every Monday.

Alert levels can be low, medium or high. They will be determined by looking at the incidence rates of Covid-19 cases and hospitalized cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) by Covid-19 in the previous Epidemiological Week (SE); and also by the vaccination coverage of the primary schedule (two doses or a single dose) for the vaccinated population (from 5 years of age), and of the booster dose (for the population from 18 years old) of vaccines against Covid-19. 19; all observed by municipality of residence.

The final result of the Epidemiological Alert Matrix is ​​a weighted average across the four dimensions. See what they are with this week’s data:

Dimension COVID-19 Incidence

Covid-19 incidence rate per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous epidemiological week

High (red) – above 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – 3 municipalities

Medium (yellow) – between 100 and 200 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – 7 municipalities

Low (green) – below 100 cases per 100,000 inhabitants – 285 municipalities

SRAG Covid-19 Incidence Dimension

Incidence rate of SARS hospitalized for Covid-19 per 100,000 inhabitants in the previous epidemiological week

High (red) – above 20 cases/100 thousand inhab – 2 municipalities

Medium (yellow) between 10 and 20 cases/100 thousand inhabitants – 3 municipalities

Low (green) – below 10 cases/100 thousand inhab – 290 municipalities

Vaccination dimension complete primary schedule

Vaccination coverage (%) of the complete primary regimen (two doses or a single dose) of Covid-19 vaccines in the vaccinated population (from 5 years of age) by municipality of residence.

High (green) – above 85% (183 municipalities)

Medium (yellow) – between 60% and 85% (109 municipalities)

Low (red) – below 60% (3 municipalities)

Dimension booster vaccination (pop>18 years) complete

Vaccination coverage (%) of the booster dose of Covid-19 vaccines in the vaccinated population (from 18 years of age) by municipality of residence.

High (green) – above 85% (7 municipalities)

Medium (yellow) – between 60% and 85% (79 municipalities)

Low (red) – below 60% (209 municipalities)

COVID-19 EPIDEMIOLOGICAL ALERT MATRIX – SC – EPIDEMIOLOGICAL WEEK 15/2022 (April 10 to 16, 2022)

Additional press information:

Gabriela Ressel

Communication Advisory

Secretary of State for Health

Phone: (48) 3664-8822

E-mail: Imprensa@saude.sc.gov.br and secretariadeestadodasaude@gmail.com