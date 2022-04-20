Studio announces start of production with unpublished art; check out

Sequel that will feature Justin Lin’s return to direct hits theaters in May 2023

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Published on 04/20/2022 at 2:00 pm – Updated at 2:20 pm

“Fast and Furious 10” began production on Wednesday (20). The news was given by the franchise’s profile, on its social networks, with the disclosure of an unpublished art of the sequence, which will be called “Fast X”.

Without a plot revealed, the new feature recently added the actress Brie Larson (“Captain Marvel”) in the main cast of the plot. Known for her role at Marvel Studios, the welcome came through none other than Vin Diesel, producer of the franchise. On his Instagram account, after much praise for the atrocious, he wished for a “Welcome to the Brie FAMILY”.

Besides Diesel and larson“Fast and Furious 10” should still feature the return of Tyrese Gibson how Roman; ludacris how Tej; Michelle Rodriguez how letty; and Sung Kang as Han. the rapper Cardi Bwho made a cameo in the ninth film, is expected to be in the sequel’s cast, while Jason Momoa was cast to play the villain and rival of Dominic Toretto in the plot, but the character’s name has not yet been revealed.

The next feature in the “Fast and Furious” franchise will feature the return of Justin Lin in the direction of the project. After being delayed in Brazil, Universal Pictures, the studio responsible for distributing the film, confirmed that “Fast and Furious 10” arrives in theaters on May 19, 2023.

