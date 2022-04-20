Study finds condition that increases risk of uterine cancer

A study by researchers at the University of Bristol in England found a condition that is associated with an increased risk of uterine cancer. According to them, one in three cases of the disease in the UK (34%) is linked to being overweight.

The conclusion came after analyzing data from 120,000 women in seven countries. Of all the volunteers, about 13,000 were diagnosed with the disease.

The study, published in the latest issue of the journal BMC Medicine, is one of the first of its kind to look at the effect of higher lifetime BMI on uterine cancer risk.

Credit: IZonda/istockElevated body mass index (BMI) is a risk factor for uterine cancer, especially endometrial cancer.

The main cancer analyzed in the study was endometrial cancer, which is the most common type found in the uterus as it affects the lining of the organ.

The experts found that for every five extra points (above the weight considered ideal) in the body mass index (BMI), the risk of a woman suffering from a uterine tumor is almost double (88%).

“This is a higher number than most previous studies have suggested and reflects the influence of lifetime weight gain on women’s health,” the study authors wrote.

Uterine cancer can start in different parts of the organ. The most common type originates in the endometrium (inner lining of the uterus) and is called endometrial cancer.

This is the most common type of gynecologic cancer in high-income countries and the second most common globally. In 2020, there were 417,367 new diagnosed cases and 97,370 endometrial cancer-related deaths worldwide.

According to the National Cancer Institute (Inca), uterine cancer can occur in any age group, but it is more common in women who are already in menopause.

In addition to being overweight, other conditions increase the risk of this type of cancer, such as diabetes mellitus, endometrial hyperplasia (growth), use of previous radiation to treat ovarian tumors, polycystic ovary syndrome, as well as genetic predisposition.