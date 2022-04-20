‘SUS is prepared’ for the end of the Covid-19 health emergency, says Queiroga

Minister defends that a period of 30 days is ‘very suitable’ for the transition and reaffirms commitment to fighting Covid-19: ‘No public policy will be terminated’

ANTONIO MOLINA/PHOTOARENA/ESTADÃO CONTENT Queiroga recognizes that there will be a transition period



The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queirogadefended the end of the state of health emergency through the Covid-19 this Wednesday, 20th. According to him, the ordinance of the Ministry of Health, which should revoke the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin), only confirms a reality that already exists in Brazil. “The end of Espin does not end the disease, with the virus, it only recognizes the end of the health emergency and this is characterized by epidemiological conditions, a significant drop in the number of cases and deaths and the ability of the health system to respond to situations of emergency. worsening of Covid-19 and neglected prevalent diseases”, said the minister, during an interview given to Jornal da Manhã, da Young Pan News. “The federal government has invested heavily in SUS, we expanded primary care, we expanded specialized health care. It has been more than 20 years since an intensive care bed was enabled. We left more than seven thousand intensive care beds in Brazil”, he added, stressing that the health system “is prepared” for the change.

Queiroga acknowledged, however, that although health conditions are favorable, there will be a transition period between the decree and the end of the emergency period. “A whole legal system was built and we cannot simply, with a normative, end with a legal system. I have already said that no important public policy for the fight against Covid-19 will be closed. On the contrary, what the government has done is to strengthen [as políticas públicas] and society recognizes this effort”, added the minister. He mentions that this transition period must be established in accordance with the technical recommendations of the folder. For Queiroga, a period of 30 days is “very adequate” for the change, which is different – ​​and very much – from the one defended by the secretaries of health.

In a letter released this Tuesday, 19, the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) and the National Council of Municipal Health Departments (Conasems) asked the Ministry of Health to establish a period of 60 days for the end of the health emergency, taking into account the impacts of the decision on health structures and the risk of lack of assistance to the population. “We are evaluating the measures that need to last longer. Beforehand, as I had already informed that Espin, since March 16, would close, 30 days would be a very adequate period for this transition to take place, although one case or another may be flexible. There is no point in keeping this license for purchase outside the normal regime. Is there greater pressure on intensive care units? I think not.”