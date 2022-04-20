Taurus (TASA3;TASA4) will pay dividends; value per share will be BRL 1.62 – Money Times

THE Taurus Weapons (RATE3; TASA4) go pay dividends, the company informed this Tuesday (19). The company did not disclose the total amount of the amount.

However, the value for each share, whether common or preferred, will be R$1.62436514443.

The shareholder who has a long position on this same Tuesday, April 19, will be entitled to the dividend.

Starting tomorrow (20), the shares will be sold with “ex-dividends.

Payment will be made on the 29th of April.

“Payments will be made by the depositary institution of the shares, Itaú Corretora de Valores SA, through automatic credit to those shareholders who have informed their CPF/CNPJ registration number and the respective bank account”, said the company.

Taurus approves new fiscal council

At the same meeting, the company unanimously approved the nominees for the new fiscal council. The nominees were Edson Pereira Ribeiro (Substitute), Benjamin Teixeira Dourado (Substitute), Haroldo Zago (Substitute), Heldo Jorge dos Santos Pereira Junio ​​(Substitute), Mauro César Medeiros De Mello (Substitute) and Nildo Teixeira Freire (Substitute).

See the document:

2022.04.19 – Notice to Shareholders – Payment of Dividends by Bruno Enrique on Scribd