Taylor Lautner’s body nearly caused the actor’s dismissal; understand · Rolling Stone

Taylor Lautner played werewolf Jacob Black in the Twilight movies

Taylor Lautner almost got fired from the franchise Twilight because of the body. The actor was under “a lot of pressure,” according to the actress. Ashley Greene‎‎, interpreter of Alice Cullen in the saga. (Via Cinema Observatory)

Green has a podcast called The Twilight Effect, in which he recalled how “everyone, at that moment, was replaceable.” The actress talked about how the production considered replacing the werewolf interpreter Jacob Black after the first film in the franchise.

“I don’t remember if they actually had anyone on the bench, but I do remember there were discussions about whether or not he could turn into what he needed to be. […] He obviously showed what he came for, because he gained a lot of muscle.”

Taylor Lautner was afraid to leave the house after the release of Twilight

the success of Twilight (2008) surprised Taylor Lautner, who revealed how he was afraid to leave the house after the release of the first film. In an interview with The Hollywood Reportertalked about the experience of becoming famous as a teenager.

“I spent so many years without leaving the house, or if I left it was with a hat, sunglasses and, like, scared. I built something inside of me that I didn’t know, but I was afraid to leave, I was super anxious to leave. So I just didn’t go.”