TCU judges privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6), with a request for a radar view: follow it live

The Federal Audit Court (TCU) judges this Wednesday afternoon (20) the second stage of the privatization of Eletrobras (ELET3;ELET6).

The minister reporting on the privatization process, Aroldo Cedraz, began the session by reading his vote, saying that this is a “giant step towards the evolution and even transformation of our energy matrix”. Cedraz highlighted the economic and financial modeling, which “induces pulverized control” of the state-owned company, via a capital increase and the company’s corporate restructuring.

Cedraz defended determining that the privatization of the company involves a contractual clause so that the Union can enjoy additional gains from a possible sale of power by Eletrobras’ hydroelectric plants. The rapporteur said he disagreed with the government’s position that the inclusion of this clause could reduce amounts involved in the privatization of the state-owned energy company, such as the grant bonus for the renewal of hydroelectric concessions.

THE rapporteur also came to defend changes in the “poison pill” clause –which gives guarantees to minority shareholders and prevents a shareholder from taking control– to allow for an eventual renationalization of Eletrobras. However, he said that he reconsidered his initial position on the subject after receiving contributions from Jorge Oliveira.

It should be noted that the great expectation is for the period in which the trial will be suspended, since a request for views (more time to analyze the case) by Minister Vital do Rêgo, who began to speak a little earlier, was taken for granted. at 3:40 pm (Brasília time) and confirmed the request, as he has publicly highlighted since yesterday.

He reiterated the request that the period of view to be given by the Court be 60 days, the maximum period to which ministers are entitled.

For the government and market agents, this deadline would make the privatization of Eletrobras in May unfeasible. Meanwhile, there were negotiations on the radar for the maximum period granted to be 7 days, which would guarantee the offer of shares that would lead to the loss of control of the shares by the Union on May 13.

In his presentation, Vital criticized the lack of information on the impact of privatization on the electricity bill of energy consumers. According to him, the granting authority “did not calculate” the tariff effect of the process because it claims to have not had sufficient time. Also according to the minister, there is inconsistency in the investments planned for the privatized Eletrobras.

“There is an evident contradiction between the discourse to justify the privatization of Eletrobras, the guarantee of investments, among the studies presented to the TCU that predict the complete absence of investments at the end of 30 years… The thesis of guaranteeing investments to the sector does not stop standing .”

Subsequently, Minister Bruno Dantas asked his colleague Vital do Rêgo to reconsider the 60-day period of views and asked the TCU Plenary to deliberate on the 7-day limit.

Minister Jorge Oliveira also defended that Vital do Rêgo should reconsider his request for a visa for up to 60 days or, if it is the case to maintain the postponement of the trial, that it only take place for seven days. “I consider with His Excellency Minister Vital that he could waive his request for a view and that we could deliberate on the case”, he said. “And if I keep it, I ask for a view for a period of seven days, as we did in 5G”, he amended.

Know more:

Eletrobras: privatization could double the company’s market value, say analysts

The first stage of analysis on privatization was already approved by the TCU in February, and the grant bonus that, after privatization, Eletrobras will have to pay the Federal Government for the renewal of the contracts of the 22 hydroelectric plants, is analyzed.

In the second phase, the court evaluates the sales model proposed by the Union, including the range of value of the shares to be offered on the stock exchange. Currently, the Union owns 72.33% of Eletrobras’ voting capital – with privatization, this percentage would be reduced to 45%. The State’s share in the company would be diluted with the issuance of new shares.

With the corporate restructuring, the Union would continue to control Eletronuclear and Itaipu and continue with sectorial programs, including Procel and Luz para Todos. The privatization model also provides that shareholders will only be able to vote with up to 10% of their capital, regardless of the size of their stake in the company, which would make Eletrobras a company without a defined controller.

(with Reuters)

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related