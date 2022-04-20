TCU minister asks for more time and threatens to stop the sale of Eletrobras

In a defeat for the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the trial on the privatization of Eletrobras at the TCU (Union Court of Auditors) was again postponed. As expected, this Wednesday (20) the TCU minister Vital do Rêgo Filho asked for a view, that is, more time, to analyze the process “for the regimental period”. He requested another 60 days, but after discussions in the plenary, the deadline of 20 days was established.

The minister’s request for a review was announced shortly after the report was read by the rapporteur minister, Aroldo cedraz.

In the first phase of analysis in court, Vital do Rêgo had already requested a view.

With the new request, which blocks the trial at the TCU for 20 days, the original schedule for the privatization of the state-owned electric energy company still in 2022 is compromised. The government wanted to launch the Eletrobras share offering operation by April 27, to complete it by May 13.

This would be the ideal window for the government to raise funds through the sale of shares. The government expects to receive at least R$25 billion.

Time to understand the vote

Vital do Rêgo had been pointing out problems in the process related, among other matters, to the impacts of privatization on energy tariffs.

On Tuesday night (19), the TCU press office had already confirmed to the UOL that Vital do Rêgo would ask for a 60-day visa. The assessment was that, as the vote of the rapporteur of the process in the TCU, Minister Aroldo Cedraz, had not been disclosed to the ministers until that moment, there would be “no time to have a technical understanding of a matter of such complexity”.

Before the session this Wednesday, Vital do Rêgo reinforced his intention to ask for a view. “It is my obligation not to let the public patrimony be liquidated. They are carrying out liquidation”, he criticized.

At the session, Cedraz presented his report on privatization. After that, Vital do Rêgo asked for the floor to make “some reflections” on the report. At this time, he has already indicated that he would ask for a visa “for the regimental period” and cited 60 days.

Deadline discussion

The 60-day visa request would need to be approved by the plenary of the TCU, which brings together all ministers. Vital do Rêgo’s understanding was that, according to the internal regulations, the minimum period would be 20 days, which could be extended up to 60 days, as requested.

After the request, another TCU minister, Jorge Oliveira, appealed to Vital do Rêgo to give up the request for a longer period or accept a shorter period of time, less than 20 days. Oliveira proposed to the plenary a period of seven days — which, according to him, would allow the government to comply with the planned schedule.

The possibility of a period of seven days would have preceded, according to Oliveira, in the 5G auction, when the plenary of the TCU reduced the period of the visa request requested at the time by Minister Aroldo Cedraz, to one week.

Minister Walton Alencar Rodrigues, who spoke afterwards, reinforced the request for Vital do Rêgo to withdraw. “The decision of a period of 60 days means a decision that Eletrobras will not be privatized”, he warned.

Minister Benjamin Zymler, however, considered that the internal regulations would not allow the reduction of the period to less than 20 days, by decision of the TCU plenary, despite the 5G precedent. The 20 days would be the minimum period to which Vital do Rêgo is entitled. At the same time, Zymler asked Vital do Rêgo to accept a shorter period of seven days. Minister Bruno Dantas had the same understanding.

Amid the discussion, Oliveira withdrew the seven-day suggestion, but appealed to Vital do Rêgo to accept a shorter deadline.

In response, Vital do Rêgo insisted that he would need more time. “It’s not for me to argue about 20 days. The 20 days are automatic,” he said. However, the minister agreed to waive the 60 days. “I really wanted the 60 days, but if Your Excellencies are eager to have the process back, I’ll take the 20 days.”

Mechanism for renationalization

In the report presented this Wednesday, Minister Aroldo Cedraz suggested a change in the original proposal, opening space for the renationalization of the company. It proposes that the federal government may, at any time, reverse the process of privatization of Eletrobras, upon payment of fair values ​​to the other shareholders.

Cedraz also proposed that the technical area of ​​the TCU evaluate the future impacts of the sale of energy power by Eletrobras. According to him, the studies should be carried out as soon as there is a more defined regulatory model on the sale of power in Brazil.

rush to privatize

Bolsonaro is in a hurry to privatize Eletrobras. One of the main defenders of the sale of control of the company later this year is the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes. According to him, the privatization process will “unlock the frontiers of investment” in the energy sector.

On the other hand, there are fears that the privatization process could be frozen, if it does not proceed in 2022. An eventual victory of former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in the October elections could mean the end of the process.

At the end of March, Lula said that, if elected to the presidency, he would not allow the privatization of state-owned companies such as Eletrobras, Petrobras, Correios and Banco do Brasil — companies that, at different times, were identified as subject to sale by the Bolsonaro government.

Workers will be able to apply FGTS resources in shares

While waiting for the TCU’s decision to know if it can, in fact, proceed with the privatization of the company, the government has already prepared the ground for workers to be able to buy shares in Eletrobras.

In January, Caixa Econômica Federal published rules for workers to use up to 50% of the FGTS (Service Time Guarantee Fund) to purchase Eletrobras shares. Workers may use up to 50% of the balance of each of the linked FGTS accounts to purchase these shares. Up to R$6 billion of the total balance of the FGTS may be used to purchase Eletrobras shares.