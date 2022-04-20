Telephone company opens solar plant in Roraima

The company’s distributed energy generation program foresees the implementation of nine plants in the North Region, two of which are already in operation

The telephone company Vivo inaugurated its first solar-powered distributed generation plant in Boa Vista in the state of Roraima. This is the second plant at the service of the company in the North region and the 24th in operation in Brazil.

Built in partnership with the company VOLTXS ENERGIA S/A, the Boa Vista plant occupies an area of ​​2.5 hectares. It has the capacity to produce 2,278 MWh/year of energy, enough to meet all the low voltage consumption of the 51 consumer units of the telephone company in Roraima, such as stores, antennas and transmission equipment.

In the distributed generation model, the energy produced is injected into the network of the local utility, in this case, Roraima Energia, and is transformed into consumer credits for the company. “The initiative reinforces our commitment to maintain 100% renewable energy consumption, increases efficiency and generates a relevant socioeconomic impact for the region”, reveals Vivo Energy Manager Jussara Tassini.

As they are close to consumer centers, DG plants contribute to minimizing system losses and relieving the load on the energy distribution network. They also reduce CO2 emissions and avoid the impact of large projects on the environment and community. In the construction stage, the Boa Vista plant generated 45 jobs and in the operational stage, at the end of April, there will be 10 jobs.

The initiative in Roraima is part of the company’s strategy to expand its own production of energy from renewable sources. There are 85 plants in Vivo’s distributed generation program planned for all of Brazil. The project as a whole will account for 89% of low voltage consumption, serving more than 30,000 company units across the country and producing around 711,000 MWh/year of energy, enough to supply all the consumption of a city of up to 320 thousand inhabitants.