The Batman Costume Designer Reveals 20+ Alternate Discarded Bat Symbols

the costume designer of The Batman, Glyn Dillionrevealed over 20 alternate versions of the bat symbol for the Hooded Crusader of Robert Pattinson. After the output of Ben Affleck of the solo project Batman and the subsequent cast of Pattinson, the blockbuster of Matt Reeves was released in theaters on March 4. Bridging the gap between the old, the new, live-action and comics, The Batman proved to be a worthy and new addition to its respective franchise.

Inspired by comics like Batman: Year One and Batman: The Long Halloweenthe rebooted title focuses on a young Bruce Wayne in his sophomore year, while Batman is still figuring out what it means to be a symbol in Gotham City. After the serial killer Riddler (Paul Dano) begins to attack Gotham’s elites, Batman is forced to investigate his city’s corruption, aided by Selina Kyle (Zoë Kravitz) and James Gordon (Jeffrey Wright). Now that the movie has been out for over a month, fans are getting a behind-the-scenes look at the epic through books and interviews with its creatives, who put a lot of effort into the design of Gotham, its villains and, of course, its hero. .

the costume designer Dillon recently took to social media to share unused treatments for the bat symbol of the Batman. In addition to the concept board with 24 different logos, Dillon also shared concept art for Pattinson’s costume, eye makeup, gloves, and hook. Check out the images from the post below:

Somehow, the bat symbol, along with the batmobile, cape and hoodie, is ingrained in the minds of audiences around the world. be the one of Michael Keaton in the movies of Tim Burtonthe most modern exhibited by Christian Bale in the trilogy Batman: The dark Knight in Christopher Nolanor that of Affleck inspired by The dark Knight in Frank Miller , the bat symbol has been a cornerstone of popular culture for some years now. Time. As the world and the main character of The Batman, Pattinson’s symbol is overtly practical and effective. Instead of being shaped by the gun that killed Bruce’s parents – that was a theory Batsuit’s popular style – Pattinson’s emblem works like a glaucous knife.

Interesting to see what could have happened to the bat symbol of Batman . Some of the designs are reminiscent of beloved iterations like Batman Beyond and similar to the final product, while others are completely different. However, all variations seem to have one thing in common: bat wings outstretched, open, and violent. While this may be a departure from the proportional wings found in earlier bat symbols, it makes sense considering how the physical emblem on Batman’s suit is also a knife.

Presumably, an emphasis was placed on wings when this idea came to fruition. Regardless, even those who didn’t like the reboot accepted the new symbol as faithful. For those who haven’t seen it in action, The Batman is currently showing in theaters and will be released on HBO Max on April 18th.

