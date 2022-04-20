“The First Lady” | Drama series with Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer arrives in the Paramount+ catalog

THE Paramount+ premiered last Monday (18) the long-awaited drama series “The First Lady”. Starring Oscar, Emmy and Tony winners, Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), as the former first lady Michelle Obamathe first episode of the production is now available in the catalog.

“The First Lady” brings a revealing look at American leadership, told through the lens of the women who lived in the heart of the White House. In the East Wing of government, many of the most impactful and world-changing decisions were hidden and made by the charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies of the United States.

The series will pull back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys through Washington, delving into their past and following them beyond the White House at their finest. Through intertwined stories so intimate, almost as if the walls of the White House are talking, the first season focuses on the trajectories of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Produced for SHOWTIME by Lionsgate Television, the 10-episode series was created by Aaron Cooley and produced by Oscar winner Cathy Schulman (Crash), who also serves as showrunner, and Oscar and Emmy winner Susanne Bier (The Undoing) who executive produces and directs the entire first season.

In addition to Davis, the cast also has Michelle Pfeiffer (Betty Ford), Gillian Anderson (Eleanor Roosevelt) Kiefer Sutherland (Franklin D. Roosevelt), Aaron Eckhart (Gerald Ford), Dakota Fanning (Susan Elizabeth Ford), Regina Taylor (Michelle Robinson Obama), Marian Shields Robinson, lily rabe (Lorena “Hick” Hickok) and Jayme Lawson (young Michelle Obama). Additional guest stars include OT Fagbenle (Barack Obama), Judy Greer (Nancy Howe), Ellen Burstyn (Sara Delano Roosevelt), Jackie Earle Haley (Louis McHenry Howe), Maria Dizzia (Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd) and Kate Mulgrew (Susan Sher).

Cathy Schulmanby Welle Entertainmentis the executive producer of “The First Lady” together with Susanne Bier, Viola Davis gives JuVee Productions, Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang, Aaron Cooley, Pavlina Hatoupis, Alyson Feltes, Jeff Gaspin via Gaspin Media and Brad Kaplan via Link Entertainment.