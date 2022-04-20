The First Lady is a new series that premiered today on HBO Max

The First Lady is now on HBO Max

The First Ladya new anthology drama starring Oscar, Emmy and Tony winner Viola Davis (Ma Rainey: The Mother of the Blues) as former first lady Michelle Obama, Oscar and Emmy nominee Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit) as Betty Ford and Emmy and Screen Actors Guild winner Gillian Anderson (The Crown) as Eleanor Roosevelt, which is on HBO Max today, April 20th.

Produced for SHOWTIME by Lionsgate Television, the 10-episode series, created by Aaron Cooley, is executive produced by Oscar winner Cathy Schulman (Collision), who is also showrunner, and Oscar and Emmy winner Susanne Bier (The Undoing). ), who is also the director of the entire first season.

The First Lady is a revealing reworking of American leadership, told through the eyes of the women at the heart of the White House. In the East Wing of government, many of the most impactful and world-changing decisions were hidden, made by the charismatic, complex and dynamic First Ladies of the United States. The series opens the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique and enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, delving into their pasts and following them beyond the White House at their finest. Through intertwined stories as intimate as the walls of the White House could speak, the first season centers on the enlightening lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt.

The series’ cast also includes Kiefer Sutherland (24) as President Franklin D. Roosevelt, Aaron Eckhart (Wander) as President Gerald Ford, Dakota Fanning (The Alienist) as Susan Elizabeth Ford, Regina Taylor (I’ll Fly Away) ) as Michelle Robinson Obama’s mother, Marian Shields Robinson, Lily Rabe (American Horror Story) as Lorena “Hick” Hickok, and Jayme Lawson (The Batman) as young Michelle Obama. The guest star list includes OT Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale) as President Barack Obama, Judy Greer (Kidding) as Nancy Howe, Ellen Burstyn (Alice No Longer Lives Here) as Sara Delano Roosevelt, Jackie Earle Haley (Inner Sins) as Louis McHenry Howe, Maria Dizzia (Orange Is The New Black) as Lucy Mercer Rutherfurd and Kate Mulgrew (The Man Who Fell To Earth) as Susan Sher.

Cathy Schulman, through her Welle Entertainment, is the executive producer of THE FIRST LADY along with Susanne Bier, Viola Davis of JuVee Productions, Julius Tennon and Andrew Wang, Aaron Cooley, Pavlina Hatoupis, Alyson Feltes, Jeff Gaspin through Gaspin Media and Brad Kaplan by Link Entertainment. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

If you want, you can watch the trailer for The First Lady here.

Have you left a like on our Facebook page? Get all the information first hand. Also follow us on Google News, just select us from your favorites by clicking on the star.