The Man in the High Castle series takes place in a fictional world where the Axis countries won World War II

What if the Axis countries had won World War II? In the original production of Amazon Prime Video, we know a parallel universe, which we should never want to live in, where the Axis nations defeat the Allies in the war and invade the territories of the United States of America, dividing them between the Japanese and the Nazi regime, separated by a Neutral Zone.

The year is 1962, the characters find themselves connected by movies and home news that show a different outcome of the war: the Japanese and Nazi Germans losing the conflicts, and American flags being proudly raised again.

Juliana Crain (Alexa Davalos) is hopeful after watching a film supposedly made by “The Man in the Alto Castelo”, for this reason she decides to travel to the Neutral Zone to find answers about the video, which was hastily delivered by her sister. . At the same time, Joe (Luke Kleintank) drives his truck towards Canon City (in the Neutral Zone) and ends up meeting Miss Crain, however, unlike her, the boy had not yet watched the images, nor understood the importance of the tapes. From there, the story gains more life and movement in a scenario unwanted by all those who know History and the dark pasts that the world has faced.

Amid strong political and social content, the characters are complex and deep, after all, conveying reality in a tragic scenario that could have been, in fact, life on the planet is challenging, and the series’ cast successfully fulfills it. In fact, it is worth remembering that resistance also exists in this universe, and a clandestine group that aims to dismantle the Japanese and the Nazis, with their dictatorial plans, are working to join forces and do so.

Throughout the episodes, it is possible to see Hitler, still alive, maintaining his Nazi ideals, sustaining and supporting the alliance with Japan, a situation questioned by other members of the cell who only see the benefits of moving away from Asians. Also on the other hand, the Japanese perceive their submission to Germany, and generate conspiracies after viewing the situation with bad eyes. The work is an adaptation of the book of the same name, and has 4 seasons and 40 episodes in total.

