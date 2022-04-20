“The Man in the North”: know everything about the new film by Robert Eggers

The director Robert Eggers is one of the most talked about artists in Hollywood today, especially among fans of alternative horror films. Since debuting with The witch (2015), he went on to attract a lot of attention and each release consolidates him as one of the best directors of the generation. So much so that the expectation for his next film, The Northman (The Northman)is in the heights!

Premiering on May 12, the man of the north already has some materials released and really catches the public’s attention. Despite moving away from the suspense that marked his previous films, Eggers maintains the high level of interest because it brings interesting elements to this new work.

This is a Viking epic that tackles Nordic customs and delves into a culture that is not usually portrayed faithfully in cinema, quite a challenge for the English director.

So, if you want to join the hype of the northern mancheck out some important information that we already have available.

Continue after image

The story

the man of the north follows Amleth, a Viking prince who seeks revenge after his father’s death when he was still a child. This is a bloody revenge story and promises not to skimp on the action sequences.

However, it is a mistake to think that this is just a film with a lot of violence. The original story is a very traditional tale in Scandinavian culture and inspired, for example, Shakespeare when writing Hamlet.

This is a very curious relationship, by the way. Robert Eggers is a period film director and has a strong connection to History and Literature. Part of that connection comes from his father, Walter Eggers, who is an English academic and a profound scholar of Shakespeare.

great cast

The cast assembled by Eggers for this film is extremely heavy. The protagonist Amleth will be played by Alexander Skarsgardwinner of the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film for his role in Big Little Liesin 2017.

Amleth’s mother, Queen Gudrun, will be Nicole Kidman (who worked with Skarsgård on Big Little Lies) and the father, King Aurvandill, will be Ethan Hawke. Amleth’s villain and uncle, Fjölnir, will be the award-winning Danish actor. Claes Bang.

The actress is also part of the cast. Anya Taylor-Joy (The witch, The Queen’s Gambit), who will play Olga, a character who helps in Amleth’s journey.

complete the team Bjorklike a terrifying oracle, and Willem Dafoe (The headlight) and Kate Dickie (The witch and game of Thrones), who, like Taylor-Joy, have worked with the director on previous films.

Continue after image

Challenges

Robert Eggers’ career has been on the rise since his debut in 2015. With more visibility, comes more budget and greater possibilities in his films. The Northman had a US$ 90 million budget for its development, while The witch had only US$ 4 million and The headlightUS$ 11 million.

This takes artists’ creativity to the clouds, of course. Eggers revealed that from the beginning he wanted to film a fight between two naked warriors on top of a volcano (???). No sooner said than done! There will be a scene like this.

The film received an indicative rating of 18 years (rated R, there in the United States), which points to “heavy and bloody violence, nudity and sexual content”. Check out the intense trailer, which gives a preview of what awaits us!