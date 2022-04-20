The Omaha Tale: Former IRB CFO Accused of Fraud by US Court | Market

One of the biggest lies in the recent history of the Brazilian financial market has just become civil and criminal proceedings in the United States. The SEC and the US Department of Justice accuse executive Fernando Passos, the former CFO of the IRB, of being responsible for the false information that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire was buying shares in the reinsurer in 2020.

The accusation is based on messages exchanged by the then chief financial officer with his investor relations team and the press office. The 39-year-old Passos is charged with securities fraud and three counts of wire fraud, which can carry up to 80 years in prison combined.

“I’m going to spread this story that Berk bought 28 million shares, from there it becomes true,” reads a message the executive reportedly sent to RI, according to the complaint. Later, Passos would also have falsified accounting documents to support the information, creating a false list of shareholders that placed Buffett’s company as the fourth largest investor in the IRB.

It was an attempt by the company to react to a negative report published by the manager Squadra in 2020. At the time, the manager from Rio de Janeiro reassessed its position in the company and, among the justifications, questioned the reinsurer’s accounting practices. The letter and Squadra’s short position provoked an immediate reaction in the market and, on the same day, the company’s shares plummeted more than 17%.

On February 22 of that year, Passos sent a message to one of his employees saying that Berkshire Hathaway had increased its stake in IRB, and the company was not on the list of shareholders. “This information is confidential, but if we could send a journalist from the economic area, who we trust, to publish the information without citing the IRB as a source, it would be excellent!”, wrote the then director. “The ideal would be to leave on Wednesday,” he concluded. Not coincidentally, it would be the day of Passos’ arrival in the US to meet with investors, where he was heading to the UK.

At the roadshow, Passos gave the false information about Berkshire to at least one analyst and two investors, according to the SEC.

In March, upon learning of the story, Berkshire Hathaway released a press release denying the information. “There are recent news in the Brazilian press that Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a shareholder of IRB Brasil Re. These articles are incorrect. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is not currently an IRB shareholder, has never been an IRB shareholder and has no intention of becoming an IRB shareholder,” the note read.

An employee of the IRB’s IR team sent a print of the communiqué to Passos, by message. “We’re screwed!” replied the then CFO. IRB shares on the Brazilian stock market melted more than 31% the next day.

“I think there was a mistake on the part of the media about what I actually said. I said that you were one of our reinsurers, taking a position in the retrocession of the IRB. Sorry for the inconvenience!”, Passos argued at the time. Retrocession is a common process of risk sharing among reinsurers. Pipeline was unable to contact Passos’ defense.

“As alleged in the complaint, Passos engaged in a blatant scheme to defraud investors and went to great lengths to perpetuate his scheme, including tampering with a list of shareholders,” said Jason Burt, director of the SEC’s Denver office. “We will continue to pursue bad actors, whether located in the United States or not, whose fraudulent conduct affects American investors.”

At the end of last year, the CVM opened an administrative proceeding on the matter in Brazil, citing price manipulation in the Passos case and failure of due diligence by former CEO José Carlos Cardoso.