The rapid process of ‘westernization’ of the Ukrainian arsenal – Ground Forces

Former Warsaw Pact countries are supplying weapons and ammunition of Soviet origin that are compatible with Ukrainian equipment. As these stocks run out, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will have to go through a rapid process of ‘westernization’ so that the fight doesn’t stop.

Defending your country is hard enough. Being able to defend yourself while switching from Russian-derived heavy weaponry to an unknown arsenal of Western howitzers, armored vehicles and standard NATO ammunition is even more difficult. To survive, everything from training to supply chains must change – and everything while in combat.

That is the task ahead of Ukraine. And it hasn’t been done before.

The logistical challenge is immense. Western ammunition and other military consumables are incompatible with most Russian-designed heavy weapons. So, once the transition to Western weapons – rockets, grenades, artillery, tank cannons, mortars and medium-caliber weapons – begins, Ukrainian soldiers will not be able to pick up a box of Western ammunition from a truck and use it in a Russian cannon. — the sizes are totally different. But logistical flows for both old and new weapons systems will need to keep getting the right supplies to the right places on Ukraine’s fast-moving battlefield.

It only gets harder from there. The more complex the platform, the more difficult the transition. Western tanks run on different fuels, operate on different maintenance cycles, and even use different tools in the garage.

It’s big business – and difficult to do successfully, even in times of peace.

Right now, Ukrainian soldiers are content with “old-fashioned” Russian munitions and platforms. To keep the fight going, the former Warsaw Pact countries are donating any remaining Russian-sourced weapons systems, ammunition or other equipment. Anything that might still work with Ukraine’s arsenal of Russian-sourced heavy weaponry is being dusted and shipped to Ukraine’s border.

But these antiques, often stored in dubious conditions, have a finite supply.

In Ukraine, ammunition and other military consumables are running low. The West’s ability to support Russian-origin equipment is already very limited.and the handful of eastern European arms manufacturers that can still make Russian-compatible ammunition and spare parts are likely scrambling to break production records.

New sources of supply are unlikely. While the war has made the production of Russian-caliber munitions and spare parts a profitable endeavor, it makes little sense to expand production capabilities for Russian-origin heavy weapons. Once Ukraine runs out of its fleet of T-64, T-72 and T-80 tanks, that is the end of Western demand for Russian-caliber tank ammunition. By the time Ukraine fires the last barrels of its 152mm and 122mm howitzers, that’s pretty much it.

Ukraine has few options. At some point, the West will no longer have Russian-sourced weaponry to offer. As war continues, Ukraine must adopt Western weapons systemsmaking the transfer amidst an intense and desperate struggle.

Rearming is a big challenge:

Over the past decade, as former communism-aligned countries have joined NATO, much work has been done to understand how legacy military forces in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Bulgaria, and other former “Eastern Bloc” countries would adopt gradually the power of the West. interoperable weapons.

These studies need to be dusted off. At that time, NATO realized that it was a huge undertaking to fit everything into one arsenal – to resolve just the Army’s ammunition differences, new NATO members had to change or upgrade nearly ninety different weapon systems.

Given the effectiveness of the Stinger, Javelin and other portable missile systems in Ukraine, the general public may not understand the challenge ahead. In reality, Ukraine’s rapid adoption of a series of standard NATO anti-tank rockets was something of an anomaly, successful because most Western anti-tank weapons are semi-disposable or “one-and-done” platforms. – where the user can fire the anti-tank missile or grenade, throw away the spent missile tube and get another one. To get them into battle, Ukraine needed little training, support or maintenance infrastructure, and the missiles could be launched into the fight so quickly that Russia had little time to change tactics.

Ukraine has managed the change well. But it only gets harder.

Western donations of basic infantry weapons hinted at the more complex mission ahead. Although While older Russian-era machine guns can be cleaned with little more than Coke and a rag, the switch to a modern NATO rifle or machine gun means soldiers must learn different shooting profiles and adopt new maintenance practices – all while establishing new supply chains for ammunition and spare parts.

It just gets harder and harder.

The current challenge is for donor states to maximize the time available before Ukraine’s older systems deteriorate, run out of ammunition or consume some other important consumable. Look at artillery — something Ukraine has used to good effect on the battlefield. At the moment, Ukraine is largely dependent on howitzers of Russian origin and Russian-sized 152mm or 122mm ammunition. If there is no more ammunition available, once the existing ammunition stocks run out, Ukraine’s artillery – and all the support networks that Ukraine has developed to keep these weapons in the fight – will be useless.

To keep fighting, Ukraine’s artillery forces must switch to Western-standard 155mm guns and adopt the West’s sophisticated artillery sighting systems. This is not something that can be done overnight.

The first attempts are in progress. The White House announced the transfer of 18 basic pieces of 155mm artillery and 40,000 rounds of 155mm ammunition, as well as AN/TPQ-36 counter-artillery radar systems on April 13, setting the stage for an upgrade by artillery wholesale and targets from Ukraine. the infrastructure. Trainings will start in the next few days. But the real trick will be to develop that initial capability quickly, so that new weapons can appear at the front in enough numbers to make a real difference right away.

Build a foundation and pour help:

In mechanized warfare, putting some new capabilities into a fight is a distraction. In World War II, brand-new supertanks, jets, and other sophisticated equipment that were introduced to the battlefield very quickly would break down, be captured, or, by exposing themselves to opposition, reduce their tactical effectiveness.

Ukraine faces a similar challenge today. Ukraine’s battlefield needs are urgent, but all new heavy weapons arriving in Ukraine are most effective when introduced into a mass struggle, with enough support to fully unleash the new weapon’s full potential. Given the public announcement that the first battery of NATO-ready 155mm guns is coming, other smart western arsenals are busy dusting off their older artillery systems, silently preparing to get as many howitzers as possible. and standard NATO ammunition in Ukrainian hands in the coming months. The goal is to make Russian forces face an entirely new artillery force with new capabilities and deadly tactics.

The West knows that from previous NATO conversion efforts, complex platforms will enter the fray. In addition to howitzers, it’s time for the West to determine what other high-tech tools available in Ukraine might need and start developing a base for them now. It’s happening slowly; you 200 M113 armored personnel carriers, included in the current aid package, allow Ukraine a first step towards obtaining standard NATO tanks and armored vehicles older. The current aid package also allows the West to better understand how contractor support, needed to fully leverage certain technical aspects of various military items, might work on Ukraine’s future battlefield.

Leaving aside Ukraine’s dire circumstances, there is some irony here. As Russia goes deeper, fighting to stop Ukraine from joining NATO, Ukraine’s military must undergo one of the quickest conversions to a standard NATO arsenal in modern history.turning, under military attack, into a de facto member of NATO, whether Russian President Vladimir Putin likes it or not.

Continuing the war and continuing to fight, Ukraine’s status as a member of NATO is inevitable.

