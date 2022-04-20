The Rock emerges unrecognizable as a Dragon Ball Saiyan: “Already won the role” – News Seen on the web

Actors such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Henry Cavill and Tom Hiddleston have also served as inspiration for a possible live-action animation.

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular franchises of the 80s and 90s, having gained a legion of fans over the years. In 2009, the captive audience of Akira Toriyama’s manga was excited when the live-action Dragonball Evolution hit theaters. However, unfortunately, the film was a failure.

It turns out that for some time now, the number of fans who create quality productions, available on the internet, about movies, series and drawings that they like a lot has increased. One of the most striking examples we have of this movement was the transformation of actors like The Rock and Tom Hiddleston who emerged unrecognizable as characters from Dragon Ball Z.

In 2015, the pilot episode of a web series with actors appeared on YouTube called Dragon Ball Z: Light of Hope. Two years later, thanks to a crowdfunding campaign, the series gained two more chapters. Already in May of this year, an impressive new production with the title Dragon Ball Movie: The Last Stand appeared on the internet. The idea behind the trailer was to show what a quality live-action film inspired by the history of the series could look like.

But after all, who would play Goku? In a recent interview, actor Dylan O’Brien stated that he would like to play the character in a live-action version of the anime. Recently, actors Henry Cavill, Ezra Miller and Margot Robbie were transformed into Trunks, Android 17 and 18 respectively.

It turns out that Dwayne Johnson, for all his charisma and consecration in Hollywood, is being highly disputed and once again he was chosen to integrate a possible cast of the live action of Dragon Ball. The digital artist known as samukarts on Instagram, which even transformed Turma do Chavez into the renowned characters of the anime, made an illustration in which our The Rock appears as the villain nappa.

Among the comments on the publication, fans of the actor and the anime praised the transformation and pointed out that Dwayne Johnson would be the perfect choice to play this one of the first villains to appear in Dragon Ball Z. “Wow, it was very similar, if there is a movie, The Rock has already won the role of Nappa”, wrote one of the followers of Samukarts. “Séloko…. a movie summarizing the Saga Saiyan, this Nappa would be better than the one from the anime itself lol”, added another user.

With each passing day, new productions are created by fans, whether it’s the pilot of a series, the trailer for a movie or even these fanarts, only show the need for Hollywood to urgently start producing more content aimed at this universe. The medium is too popular to ignore and sales continue to increase globally year after year.

It is worth remembering that at the time of Dragon Ball Evolutionthe creator of the franchise, Akira Toriyama, was not satisfied with the result, and he probably shouldn’t take on another remake anytime soon. It would be hard to do a worse adaptation than the first feature, and with anime’s reputation in mainstream culture growing by the day, we can expect major studios to choose big names in the industry to oversee this future big project that could be a huge success.