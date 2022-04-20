The silent revolt against Putin

× reproduction

The revolt against Vladimir Putin is minority and silent, because the risk is to be arrested or assassinated, but among the Russian elite there is a growing discomfort with the war unleashed by the butcher of the Kremlin.

Bloomberg says:

“Nearly eight weeks after Vladimir Putin sent troops to Ukraine, with military losses mounting and Russia facing unprecedented international isolation, a small – but growing – number of senior Kremlin officials are silently questioning their decision to go to war. .

Critics at the center of power remain limited, spread across high-level positions in government and state-owned companies. They believe the invasion was a catastrophic mistake that will cripple the country for years, according to 10 people with direct knowledge of the situation. All spoke on condition of anonymity, with great fear of reprisals.

More and more senior people have come to believe that Putin’s decision to continue the invasion will condemn Russia to years of isolation and heightened tension that will leave its economy crippled, its security compromised and its global influence destroyed. Some tycoons have made veiled statements questioning the Kremlin’s strategy, but many in power are afraid of repression.”

