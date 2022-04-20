‘The Umbrella Academy’: Unreleased poster features Genesis Rodríguez as Sloane Hargreeves, the No. 5 counterpart; Check out!

THE Netflix released a new individual poster for season 3 of ‘The Umbrella Academy‘, highlighting Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves, the No. 5 counterpart (Aidan Gallagher) at Sparrow Academy.

We still don’t know much about Sloane’s abilities, but if she has half the powers of #5, the dysfunctional superhero family will have a big addition.

Sloane is described as “a romantic and dreamer who feels a higher cosmic calling, leaving her eager to see the world and experience a life beyond her creation. But her family obligations keep Sloane tied to the Academy, but she has plans… and one day she might be brave enough to put them into action.”

Check the image:

Sloane Hargreeves 5️⃣ Five pic.twitter.com/0CEaGbRF6B — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) April 14, 2022

Previously, other posters featured the first glimpse of Jayme Hargreeves (Cazzie David) and the new look of Nº 7, lived by Elliot Page.

Newcomer Jayme is described as “a loner hiding under a hood”. She doesn’t talk much because she doesn’t have to. Take a look and you’ll run across the street to avoid what follows. Smart and sharp as a knife, she spends most of her time with Alphonso, her only friend.

Jayme’s Umbrella counterpart has been “removed from the timeline”, but if his designation is number 6 then it stands to reason that the late Ben Hargreeves (Justin H.Min) is its equivalent in alternate reality.

Check out the posters, along with the teaser:

Jayme Hargreeves 6️⃣ *Sibling Not Found* pic.twitter.com/jFq7tZon3o — Umbrella Academy (@UmbrellaAcad) April 11, 2022

☂️ lucky number 7(s) ☂️

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY season 3

June 22 pic.twitter.com/qeAZ5x86D0 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) April 8, 2022

Remembering that the new episodes arrive on the streaming in day June 22.

Check out:

The next episodes will be set in the iconic Hotel Oblivion, the name of the third volume of the comics created by Gerard Way – named after a place from which “no one can escape”.

Remembering that the official titles of the new chapters were also revealed.

Look:

“Meet the Family” “The World’s Biggest Ball of Twine” “Pocket Full of Lightning” “Kugelblitz” “Kindest Cut” “marigold” “Auf Wiedersehen” “Wedding at the End of the World” “Six Bells” “Oblivion”

In a recent interview with colliderthe actor Tom Hopperwho plays Luther Hargreeves on the series, raised our expectations for the next cycle by praising the storytelling that awaits fans:

“The scripts are great, it’s fun to do Season 3. I feel very privileged to be a part of this show. And I think the best thing is that we’re pretty comfortable with each other now. So it feels like we’ve really found the right territory, plus we have the same team. And I think we know now who these characters are and who we’re playing, and I think when we work with each other, we’re aware of how to react in scenes.”

Created by Jeremy Slater (‘The Exorcist‘), the series is based on the comics created by Gerard Way and by the Brazilian Gabriel Bá.

The story follows a dysfunctional family of superheroes who come together to solve the mystery of their father’s death, an apocalypse threat and more.

The list includes Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Mary J. Blige and Cameron Britton.