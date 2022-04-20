The Walking Dead actress reveals pact made by the show’s cast

Did you know that The Walking Dead cast made a pact?

The Walking Dead’s Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie, explains the pact she made with two of her co-stars: Ross Marquand, who plays Aaron, and Seth Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel.

In a recent interview with EW, she said that this pact guarantees that any of the three actors is free to call the others at any time, and whoever receives the call MUST answer the phone.

“The last day we were shooting, I was with Ross and Seth. And I was like, ‘Okay, guys, let’s make a pact. You never need to explain yourself. If you just want to call for no reason, just do it. Do not question. Just pick up the phone and call, and we’ll answer the phone for each other.”

The Walking Dead Final Episodes Teaser Brings Rick Grimes Connection

The end of The Walking Dead approaches. With the airing of the end of part 2 of the final season, the third part gained a teaser that brings a connection with Rick Grimes.

The preview indicates the imminent war against the Commonwealth, or at least against the leaders of the community, and brings a very familiar weapon.

We see Daryl using Rick Grimes’ revolver. The weapon was found after the character blew up the bridge in season nine.

After that, it was passed to Judith, who has wielded it ever since. It’s unclear why exactly Daryl has the revolver.

