NewsWorld

Thief beats up elderly woman to steal car and dies after crash in US

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

Shirlene Hernandez was assaulted by a thief (Credit: Reproduction / GoFoundMe)

Elderly Shirlene Hernandez, 72, was assaulted by a man who stole her car on the 12th in San Antonio, Texas (USA). According to Shirlene, she stopped at a gas station to buy a soda when she was approached by the thief.






He then grabbed the car keys and attacked her, hitting her with several punches in the face. According to international media, three men tried to stop the criminal, who managed to get into the car and flee.

However, the thief was later found dead and the car wrecked on a highway near the crime scene. “Many people would say that what goes around, comes around, karma. I didn’t think about it; the only thing I was really sad about was that he had died,” Shirlene said. “Now it’s true, he hurt me, but the Lord saw fit to lift him out of his misery,” he said in an interview with News4 San Antonio.

The elderly woman is still recovering from the assault. As she was left without the vehicle to be able to work, neighbors and the victim’s granddaughter created an online fundraising campaign, which has already exceeded the goal and raised US$ 28 thousand (about R$ 130 thousand).

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox’s fiance, gets angry at video accusing him of just pretending to play guitar at concerts – Monet

March 11, 2022

Elections in France: As radical right candidate is eating away at Macron’s favoritism

2 weeks ago

Kiev mayor is boxing legend, plays chess and leads anti-Russia action – 07/03/2022 – World

March 7, 2022

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 12

March 1, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button