“This is the trend”; R$ 3 million is at stake and the future of Marcos Guilherme is signaled at Santos

Santos has a game very important tonight (20), against Coritiba, for the Copa do Brasil. Alvinegro Praiano is already in Curitiba and Fabián Bustos sets up the best strategy to achieve success playing away from Vila Belmiro. The Santos fans are anxious and expect the team to have a good game, especially after beating Coxa Branca for the Brazilian Championship.

Behind the scenes, the striker’s contractual situation Marcos Guilherme draws attention. He has a contract with Peixe until June this year. The player belongs to Internacional, which aims to make a good deal with the athlete. The Bolavip Brasil report found that Colorado would like to receive at least R$ 3 million for the athlete, but Santos is not willing to pay that.

Marcos Guilherme is versatile and has worked in several positions. He has already been heavily criticized by the crowd, which has never been excited since his arrival. The striker’s link with Inter runs until December, that is, the gaucho club cannot make many demands if he wants to be able to sell him to a team.

With Fabián Bustos, the player has played little and is not among the priorities of the Argentine coach. Therefore, the current trend is that Peixão does not try to acquire the athlete permanently. The only way to have any change is if Inter, by any chance, terminate his contract and, thus, he is freed at no cost.

Representatives of Marcos Leonardo await an official position on the part of the Santos leadership to know how to work around the forward’s future. Until then, the player can try to find their space and change Bustos’ view.