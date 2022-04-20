Threats and violence change Willian’s routine, who sees family questioning permanence in Brazil

Willian’s family rethinks staying in Brazil after threats and violence

Afraid of threats he received on social media, after the team’s defeat in the Conmebol Libertadores debut against Always Ready, from Bolivia, Willian’s family is afraid and is evaluating whether it is worth staying in Brazil. The athlete’s wife and daughters are worried about the increase in cases of violence in the country and within football and talk to the number 10 of the Corinthians, who, at first, wants to stay at the club. The player is worried about the situation and hopes that nothing else will happen in an attempt to alleviate this climate of concern at home.

As found out by ESPN, William’s daughters are even afraid to go to school. The athlete’s wife opts for privacy and is limited to staying at home, with the exception of family commitments.

Since the events, Willian stopped going to training at CT Joaquim Grava with his private car and has been making the journey accompanied by a security guard.

It is worth remembering that like the striker, goalkeeper Cássio, his wife and defender Gil were also threatened at the same time. At the time, the goalkeeper went to the police and registered a report. The author has been identified.

The fear may weigh when making a decision if Willian receives an offer to leave Brazil in the middle of the year, for example. However, at this point, it is worth emphasizing that his desire is to continue at Corinthians.