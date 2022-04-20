Tombense x Ceará: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup
Tombense and Ceará face each other this Wednesday, at 21:30, at Estádio Soares de Azevedo, in Muriaé, for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. The teams face each other in two games and whoever has the most points advances. The tie-breaking criteria are goal difference and penalty shootout.
Tombense will play this phase of the national competition for the first time. The team reached the second phase in 2019 and 2021, but was eliminated. In 2022, Carcará, which disputes the Série B of the Brasileirão, eliminated Icasa and Moto Club in the Copa do Brasil and qualified to face Vozão.
Ceará has three wins and one defeat with Dorival Júnior. The team seeks to resume the path of victories this Wednesday, but will have many absences.
Streaming: SportTV (for all Brazil), with Júlio Oliveira, PVC and Fernanda Colombo.
Tombense – Coach: Hemerson Maria
Gavião Carcará, who has won four matches this season (two for the Inconfidência Trophy and two for Serie B) wants to use the Copa do Brasil to make history and increase finances. For this, the team needs to pass through Ceará.
Coach Hemerson Maria should keep the base of the team that drew with Sampaio Corrêa last Saturday. However, he will not be able to count on a holder. Joseph, who made his debut for the club in Serie B, played for Botafogo-SP in the first phase of the tournament and will no longer be able to compete in the competition, as well as defender Ednei, ex-Mirassol, and attacking midfielder Ítalo Henrique, who defended ABC. The trend is for Gustavo Cazonatti to replace Joseph.
Probable lineup: Rafael Santos; David, Roger Carvalho, Jordan and Manoel; Zé Ricardo, Gustavo Cazonatti and Igor Henrique; Everton Galdino, Keke and Ciiel
Who is out: Luan (injured) and Joseph, Ednei and Ítalo Henrique (defended other clubs in the Copa do Brasil)
Probable lineup of Tombense for the 1st game of the 3rd phase of the Copa do Brasil 2022 against Ceará — Photo: ge.globo
Ceará – Coach: Dorival Junior
For the duel valid for the Copa do Brasil, Alvinegro will not count on Bruno Pacheco, Victor Luís, Richardson, Richard, Sobral, Dentinho and Matheus Peixoto. Vine returns.
Likely lineup: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Luiz Otávio, Messias, Kelvyn; Lindoso, Geovane, Vina; Lima, Mendoza, Ze Roberto.
Who is out: Bruno Pacheco, Victor Luís, Richardson, Richard, Sobral, Dentinho and Matheus Peixoto.
Ceará likely in the clash against Tombense — Photo: Arte ge
- Referee: Diego Pombo Lopez (BA)
- Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos and Elicarlos Franco de Oliveira (BA)
- Fourth referee: André Luiz Skettino Policarpo Bento (MG)