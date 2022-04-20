Technology

Transphobic content removed from GTA 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series

Rockstar Games has removed transphobic content from recent PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions of Grand Theft Auto 5.

As seen by several users (thanks to Ars Technica), the Captain Spacetoy figure was altered in the arcade inside GTA 5. In the original versions, the figure was dressed in hot pink and featured “interchangeable genitalia”, but now it comes with a suit alternative with “Posted vomiting direction”.

In addition, Rockstar removed caricatures that could appear outside of the Cockatoos club, changing spotted by Kirsty Cloud from GTANet, which thus confirms that the caricatures, called “drag-queens” in the game, have been disabled, despite still being present in Director Mode.

However, lines of dialogue relating to these characters were removed and the protagonists’ homophobic comments were also removed.

These changes appear to be related to the Out Making Games campaign, a group of industry insiders who belong to the LGBT+ community. In September, they wrote a letter to Rockstar asking for the removal of certain content, claiming that GTA 5 promoted violence against specific groups.

Now, with these changes, Out Making Games thanks Rockstar for the changes in the new versions as GTA 5 is an incredibly popular game that can impact millions of players.

