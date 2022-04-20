Treasury Direct: public bond rates decline with dollar and investors projecting lower inflation

Public bond rates operate in a mixed movement this Wednesday afternoon (20). Some fixed-rate and inflation-linked bonds experience a drop in rates, while others operate with stability.

According to André Perfeito, chief economist at Necton, the yield curve is practically at a standstill, with rates following the downward movement of the dollar and investors believing in a ‘less bad’ scenario for inflation. “I think the market has already incorporated the bad news,” he says.

At around 4:01 pm, the commercial dollar fell by 1.03%, quoted at R$4.6189.

In a comment, Perfect mentions that inflation should decline in May, as a result of the end of the fuel shock and the more benign effects of the review of the green flag on prices. “If this scenario is confirmed, we will have a drop in inflation in 12 months from 12.19% to 11.54%”, he points out.

Within the Treasury Direct, short and medium-term fixed rate rates dropped at 3:22 pm. The 2025 Fixed Rate Treasury offered an annual return of 12.07%, down from the 12.17% seen yesterday.

The Fixed Rate Treasury 2029 delivered an annual return of 12.03%, lower than the 12.08% of the previous session.

The 2033 Fixed Rate Treasury rates, with semiannual interest, were stable.

In inflation-linked bonds, only the rates on bonds maturing in 2026 and 2032 declined.

The Treasury IPCA+ 2026 delivered a real return of 5.31%, below the 5.34% seen on Tuesday (19). While the IPCA+ 2032 Treasury, with semi-annual interest, offered a real gain of 5.53%, down 5.56% from the previous session.

Check the prices and rates of all public securities available for purchase at the Treasury Direct that were offered this Wednesday afternoon (20):

Projections for the Brazilian GDP

Although it revised this year’s world GDP downwards, positive data, such as a rise in retail sales, an increase in commodity prices and the release of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), led the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to review upward the forecast of growth of the Brazilian economy this year.

In the view of the IMF, Brazil should grow 0.8%. Previous expectation was 0.3%, compared to world growth of 3.6% (4.4% before).

Readjustment of civil service and extraordinary looting

Meanwhile in the local political scene, one of the highlights of the day is the readjustment to public servants, which is being stitched between the Planalto and members of the economic team.

According to the newspaper Economic value, the government began to evaluate the possibility of granting a linear increase of 5% as of July this year, plus an increase of R$ 400 in the food ticket. Until then, the two measures were presented separately.

Despite internal discussions, no formal decision was taken, according to the Value.

The readjustment requests have been growing and now even extend to the Judiciary. The Association of Federal Judges of Brazil (Ajufe) reported that it should appeal to the president of the Supreme Court, Luiz Fux, in search of a project that guarantees a raise to magistrates this year, if President Jair Bolsonaro, in fact, fulfills his promise of readjustment. of 5% for civil and military servants from July.

After days of strikes, Central Bank employees decided to give a “vote of confidence” to Roberto Campos Neto, president of the monetary authority, and suspend the strike for two weeks in an attempt to advance the negotiations.

Until May 2, the category will adopt standard operation, in which activities run at a slower pace, and will resume daily 4-hour stoppages, from 2 pm to 6 pm, a strategy already adopted from March 17 to 31.

Also on the political scene, the extraordinary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS) begins this Wednesday (20). In the early morning, the application showed instability when querying values.

For those who have their tickets up to date and have no right destination for the extra money that is about to enter the account, see how to invest the maximum amount of R$ 1 thousand that each worker can withdraw.

Related