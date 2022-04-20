Understand how the new +Millionaire lottery works

Bets can be placed at lottery houses or on the edit website.

247 – This Monday (18), the federal government authorized the creation of a new lottery modality in Brazil, it is the +Millionaire. The new lottery comes at a time when Brazilians are most likely to place bets. In all, there were BRL 18.83 billion in bets last year, an increase of 7.7% compared to 2020, according to data from Caixa Econômica Federal. The report is from the CNN portal.

The authorization for the new modality was given in an ordinance of the Department of Evaluation, Planning, Energy and Lottery da Pasta, published in the Official Gazette (DOU) this Monday, which comes into force on May 2nd.

According to the text, the new lottery will have a weekly frequency and the date of the first contest will still be defined by Caixa.

The +Millionaire must have two fields. The minimum bet will cost BRL 6 and will be 6 numbers in matrix I (numbers from 1 to 50) and two numbers in matrix II (numbers from 1 to 6) of the game shuttlecocks. The minimum prize starts at R$ 10 million. However, the chances of hitting the eight numbers will be lower.

Bets can be placed at lottery houses or on the website (www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br), in addition to the telephone application (App Loterias Caixa).

However, according to statisticians, the odds of winning the jackpot in the new lottery are more than one in 230 million. In comparison, in the case of Mega-Sena, the chance of taking the grand prize is one in 50 million.

