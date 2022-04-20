Understand the case Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: actor denies ‘cruel’ accusations – Marie Claire Magazine

+



The actor Johnny Depp declared last Tuesday (19) that he has never assaulted a woman. The line was made in his testimony as a witness in the defamation trial against his ex-wife, the actress. Amber Heard. “There were arguments and things like that, but I never got to the point of hitting Amber in any way,” he told the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia (USA), according to French news agency AFP.

“I haven’t hit any woman in my life,” he added, adding that Amber’s “cruel and troubling” allegations of physical assault are not based on truth and are “a total shock.”

One of the lawyers asked the actor why he opened the defamation suit against Amber Heard. “It was my responsibility to stand up for myself, not just for myself but for my kids as well,” Depp said. “I wanted to cleanse my kids of these horrible things they had to read about their father that weren’t correct.”

According to AFP, Amber listened attentively, without showing any reactions, as Depp testified. The actor filed the suit after the actress wrote a column for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she referred to a “public figure representing domestic abuse”.

Amber Heard never mentioned Johnny’s name. However, the actor sued her for suggesting he was a bully. Depp is seeking $50 million in damages. The two were married from 2015 to 2017.

The actress responded by filing a lawsuit asking for the double, $100 million. She claimed she suffered “unrestrained physical violence and abuse.”

Amber’s lawyers claimed that Johnny became a “monster” due to drug and alcohol use and that he physically and sexually assaulted their client.

‘Turn away the ghosts’

Johnny did not deny substance use. “I’ve taken it over the years, every now and then to ward off the ghosts, the specters, that have been with me since I was young. Essentially, it was just self-medication.”

However, the actor highlighted that he is not “a maniac who needs to be drugged all the time”, and said that the way he is described by his ex-wife is false.

Johnny’s lawyers said the charges had a “devastating impact” on his career; he had to give up the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbeanand was cut from the franchise Fantastic Beasts.