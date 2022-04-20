Understand why Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is being so hyped

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens the doors of the Multiverse and expands its limits where it will be possible to travel through the unknown with the Doctor Strangewho, with the help of his mystical allies old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to face a mysterious new adversary.

Opening in theaters on May 5, the production stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg and Rachel McAdams.

But what makes the film so hyped by fans (and non-fans)? Check out some of the reasons below:

THE PRESENCE OF WANDA/SCARLET WITCH

If before Wanda / Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) was already loved by fans, after the series Wandavision (2020) she got even more prominence in the MCU and definitely won the hearts of the audience. Now, Doctor Strange recruits the character to help him unravel the mysteries of the multiverse, as Wanda recently opened it up to create a parallel reality in a fictional city with Vision and their two children.

MULTIVERSE

The Multiverse has been the subject of some recent Marvel Studios productions, such as: Wandavision, the series Loki (2021) and the movie Spider-Man: No Return Home (2021). In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, as the name implies, it will be possible to see characters and situations from different perspectives due to the Multiverse. In production, Stephen Strange must fix the errors that occurred in the last production of Spider-Man.

NEW AND OLD CHARACTERS

The film will have the presence of characters already dear to the public. In addition to Wanda, Wong (Benedict Wong), Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) and Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams) will be in attendance, much to the delight of fans. New faces will also play a role in the plot, such as Xochitl Gomez playing America Chavez, a 16-year-old girl who will help Doctor Strange on his journey through the Multiverse.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opens on May 5th exclusively in theaters.