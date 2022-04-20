Understand why Guilherme Biro did not travel to Londrina for the duel with Portuguesa-RJ

As soon as Corinthians released the list of players related to the duel with Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, a doubt took over the alvinegro fans on social media: ‘What about Biro?’. For this Wednesday’s game, at 9:30 pm, in Londrina, Paraná, for the Copa do Brasil, Vítor Pereira listed eight youngsters from the basic categories.

The report of My Helm found that the Portuguese coach’s decision was based on technical and physical issues, as was the case with other youngsters who also trained with the professionals in recent weeks and were not listed. There are no off-field or disciplinary issues involving Biro.

The questioning over Guilherme Biro’s absence is a consequence of all the spotlight that has been there for years on the 18-year-old left-handed player – completed, including, this Wednesday, April 20th. Since the youngster only played as a left-back, there is great hope for fans to see him play billiards in the first team – currently, he plays as a left midfielder in the U-20 squad.

The tendency is for Guilherme Biro to continue with chances to train the professional’s CT amid training and Under-20 games. Timãozinho’s debut in the Campeonato Paulista in the category will be on the 4th of May, against São Caetano. The tournament will be the first for the U-20 in 2022 after the elimination of Copinha at the beginning of the year.

