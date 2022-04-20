US imposes new sanctions on people linked to Russia

The United States today imposed more sanctions against Russia for the war in Ukraine. According to the Treasury Department’s website, the measures affect a global network made up of a Russian commercial bank, the oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev and people connected to him.

“The Treasury can and will target those who evade, attempt to evade or help evade US sanctions against Russia because they are supporting the brutal war caused by Putin’s choice,” Secretary Brian E. Nelson said in a statement.

The ministry also said it would restrict visas for 635 Russians, “who are involved in activities that threaten Ukraine’s territorial integrity and human rights abuses in prisons and unofficial places of detention in Russian-controlled areas in the Donbass region.”

The United States has already imposed a series of measures against Russia, such as freezing assets and restricting the import of oil and natural gas.

The war between Russia and Ukraine reached its 56th day today, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov confirming that a new phase of the conflict has begun.

“The operation in eastern Ukraine aims, as has already been announced, the complete liberation of the republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. This operation will continue, the next phase of this special operation is starting,” the chancellor said in an interview with the television station. “India Today”.

*With information from Reuters