US sues former Brazilian executive for lying; understand the case | Economy

Former IRB Brasil Resseguros SA executive Fernando Passos is sued in the United States for trying to increase the company’s share price based on false rumors involving billionaire Warren Buffett’s investment company, the US Department of Justice said on Monday. (18).

In March 2020, Passos, former vice president of finance and investor relations at IRB Brasil Resseguros, reportedly said that Berkshire Hathaway, the holding company of mega-investor Warren Buffett, had taken advantage of the devaluation of IRB shares, after complaints had been raised. by the manager Squadra, to buy a significant share of the reinsurer, making a significant investment. Buffett, however, denied being a partner at the reinsurer soon after.

In a civil complaint filed in federal court in Manhattan, New York, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the US capital markets regulator, alleged that the executive fabricated the story to prop up the IRB’s stock price.

To do so, it would have used a false list of shareholders that showed that Berkshire had purchased 28 million shares of the reinsurer, valued at the time at about $800 million.

After the information reached the ears of investors, IRB shares rose 6.7%. After the truth came out, however, shares were down 43% in two days.

On March 4, 2020, Passos and Chief Executive José Carlos Cardoso resigned. In June of the same year, the IRB readjusted its 2019 finances to address accounting irregularities, reducing net income by 31%.

Now, Fernando Passos faces one count of securities fraud and three counts of wire fraud. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison for each of them, said the US Department of Justice, which considers him a fugitive.

Although the IRB is listed on the Brazilian stock exchange B3, the Department of Justice says that there are Americans among the holders of IRB shares.

Brazil’s securities regulator, the CVM, said last November that it would file civil charges against Passos for market manipulation and Cardoso for disclosing false information.

Sought after, IRB Brasil said that it will not manifest itself, since the executive no longer works there. Footsteps not found.

