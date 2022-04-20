US TV Commentator Enlists to Fight Ukraine War: ‘Enough Talk’ | Ukraine and Russia

American TV commentator and writer Malcolm Nance decided to take up arms and fight Russia in Ukraine. He declared this Tuesday (19) that he has enlisted in the legion of foreigners who want to act in the war.

“The more I saw the war happening, the more I thought: enough talk, it’s time to act”, Nance said in an interview with the American TV channel MSNBC.

“I joined the international legion in Ukraine and I am here to help this country against what is essentially extermination,” he said.

This Monday (18), he participated in an interview when the recording was interrupted by an air attack. He was in Lviv with MSNBC correspondent Ali Arouzi when he heard explosions.

Malcolm Nance served for more than 36 years in the US Intelligence Community, a group that brings together various government security agencies such as the FBI and CIA. Today he is a television commentator and talks about terrorism.

Nance is also the author of several bestsellers, including “The Plot to Destroy Democracy”, a book in which he analyzes Vladimir Putin’s involvement in the American elections in 2016.