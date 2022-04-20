NewsWorld

US TV Commentator Enlists to Fight Ukraine War: ‘Enough Talk’ | Ukraine and Russia

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

American TV commentator and writer Malcolm Nance decided to take up arms and fight Russia in Ukraine. He declared this Tuesday (19) that he has enlisted in the legion of foreigners who want to act in the war.

“The more I saw the war happening, the more I thought: enough talk, it’s time to act”, Nance said in an interview with the American TV channel MSNBC.

“I joined the international legion in Ukraine and I am here to help this country against what is essentially extermination,” he said.

This Monday (18), he participated in an interview when the recording was interrupted by an air attack. He was in Lviv with MSNBC correspondent Ali Arouzi when he heard explosions.

Malcolm Nance served for more than 36 years in the US Intelligence Community, a group that brings together various government security agencies such as the FBI and CIA. Today he is a television commentator and talks about terrorism.

Nance is also the author of several bestsellers, including “The Plot to Destroy Democracy”, a book in which he analyzes Vladimir Putin’s involvement in the American elections in 2016.

“I decided to come here to help with the knowledge I have,” Nance said. “They are grateful for my help and I am glad to be here.”

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Kristen Stewart explains why she turned down a role in the ‘Scream’ franchise

March 16, 2022

DefenseNet – Prosub – PROSUB

March 12, 2022

Requested by Ukraine, no-fly zone would cause NATO war with Russia, say experts

March 21, 2022

Oscar Isaac’s Career From Star Wars to Moon Knight

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button