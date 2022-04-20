Usiminas (USIM5) profits R$ 1.263 billion in the 1st quarter, up 5% year-on-year; Adjusted EBITDA drops 36%

Usiminas (USIM5) posted net income of R$1.263 billion in the first quarter of 2022 (1Q22), a growth of 5% compared to the same quarter of 2020, but a reduction of 49% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 (4Q21) . Profit projections were in line with analyst consensus estimates compiled by Refinitiv, of R$1.25 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled BRL 1.560 billion in 1Q22, a decrease of 36% compared to the same period in 2021.

Net revenue, in turn, was R$7.845 billion, up 11% year-on-year, but down 3% from the last quarter of 2021. The Refinitiv projection was R$7.95 billion.

The steel company attributes the drop in profitability due to the non-recurring, operational and financial effects recorded in 4Q21, as well as the lower operating result recorded in the period.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda over net revenue) reached 20% in the period, down 14 percentage points (pp) compared to the margin recorded in 1Q21.

Steel sales volume was 1.135 million tons in 1Q22, a 10% decrease compared to the volume recorded in 1Q21.

Iron ore sales volume fell by 17% in the first quarter of 2022, reaching 1.610 million tons.

Gross profit totaled R$1.715 billion in 1Q22, down 30% from the same quarter in 2021.

General and administrative expenses in 1Q22 totaled R$130 million, 13% higher than the same quarter of the previous year.

The financial result in 1Q22 was R$502 million, compared to a negative result of R$375.7 million in 1Q21, due to net foreign exchange gains of R$434 million in the quarter, compared to net foreign exchange losses of R$90 million and monetary restatement of tax credits of R$377 million in the previous quarter.

Usiminas invested BRL 285 million between January and March 2022, an increase of 19% over the amount invested in the same period last year.

The company’s net cash was BRL 1.049 billion at the end of March 2022, against a net debt of BRL 1.674 billion in the same month of 2021.

The financial leverage indicator, measured by net debt/adjusted EBITDA, was -0.09 times in March 2022, an improvement of 0.41 times over the same period in 2021.

