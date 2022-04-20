Vaccination against Covid-19 in Salvador continues with 3rd and 4th doses on holiday





Photo: Bruno Concha/Secom



Vaccination against Covid-19 continues in the collective effort scheme for the application of the 3rd and 4th dose in Salvador this Thursday (21), Tiradentes holiday. The service will be from 8 am to 1 pm.

According to the city hall, the 3rd dose for adults will be in the “General Released” modality, that is, even if they do not live in Salvador or have not taken the doses in the capital of Bahia, the citizen will be vaccinated. The only requirement is to have the SUS card linked to a municipality in the state of Bahia.

The interested party must present, obligatorily, the original and copy of the vaccination card, updated national digital vaccination card (ConectSUS), identification document with photo and proof of residence in the municipality of the State of Bahia. For access to the 4th dose of the immunizer, people aged 80 years or older and immunosuppressed individuals must have their name on the SMS website, on the secretary’s website.

Due to the exclusive task force of the 3rd and 4th dose, this Thursday (21), vaccination of the 1st and 2nd doses for children, adolescents and adults will be suspended; the 1st, 2nd and 3rd dose for pregnant and postpartum women; and the 2nd dose of CoronaVac, Oxford and Pfizer for people aged 18 and over.

*3rd DOSE: PEOPLE 18 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE BY 12/21/2021 – GENERAL RELEASED

*3rd DOSE – PFIZER: IMMUNE SUPPRESSED 12 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE SECOND DOSE UP TO 2/23/2022

*4th DOSE: IMMUNE SUPPRESSED PEOPLE 12 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 3rd DOSE BY 12/21/2021

*4th DOSE: ELDERLY 80 YEARS OR OLDER WHO TAKEN THE 3rd DOSE UNTIL 12/21/2021

Fixed points: 5th Health Center (Barris), USF Curralinho, USF Santa Luzia (Engenho Velho de Brotas), USF Sussuarana, USF Cajazeiras V, UBS Barbalho, UBS Virgílio de Carvalho (Bonfim), USF KM17 (Itapuã), USF San Martin I, USF João Roma Filho (Jardim Nova Esperança), USF Boa Vista de São Caetano and USF Plataforma.

