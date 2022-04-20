Vale (VALE3), dividends and other stock market highlights today

The production of iron ore from OK (VALE3) in the first quarter and the disclosure of the payment of dividends by several companies are some of the highlights of the stock exchange this Wednesday (20). See news:

THE Usiminas (USIM5) had a profit of R$ 1.26 billion in the first quarter of this year, an annual increase of 5%. Net revenue in the period reached R$7.8 billion, an increase of 11% compared to the first quarter of 2021, the company said. Read more.

THE assaí (ASAI3) reported a record of R$ 11.4 billion in net revenue in the first quarter of 2022. This is the best level recorded by the company in the attack for a first quarter and represents an increase of 21.1% compared to the same period last year. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, the amount is 8.1% higher. See more.

THE Carrefour Brasil (CRFB3) reported revenue of 20.75 billion reais in the first quarter, a growth of 14.5% compared to the same period in 2021, according to an operational performance report. The company recorded same-store sales growth of 8.5% in consolidated terms, including fuelsand without considering calendar effects.

THE Wiz (WIZS3) approved the distribution of R$94 million in dividends to its shareholders. The value for action is BRL 0.5880. Shareholders will be entitled to payment with position at the end of today’s trading session, April 19, 2022.

THE Sugar Loaf (PCAR3) ended the first quarter of 2022 with sales revenue of BRL 3.8 billion, up just 1% over the same period last year. According to the company, the drop in market sales in the premium segment and operational changes caused by the necessary adjustments to transform the New GPAthe flag Sugar Loaf was in line with the same period in 2021. Understand.

THE Petro Rio (PRIOR3) formally informed Gas Bridge that it had withdrawn from the agreement to sell a 10% stake in the Manati Field. THE company stated that the conditions precedent were not fulfilled within the period stipulated in the contract. Know more.

the production of iron ore gives OK (VALE3), including third-party purchases, run-of-mine and feed to pellet plants, reached 63.9 million metric tons in the first quarter of 2022. Read more.

more dividends

CCR (CCRO3), Taurus Weapons (RATE3; TASA4) and Braskem (BRKM5) also reported on the payment of earnings.

THE CCR (CCRO3) informed the date of payment of R$ 176.6 million to its shareholders. The value per share is R$0.08744. The payment, which refers to mandatory minimum dividends and additional dividends, will be held on April 29, 2022.

THE Taurus Weapons (RATE3; TASA4) go pay dividends. The company did not disclose the total amount of the amount. The value for each share, whether common or preferred, will be R$ 1.62436514443. The shareholder who is with a long position this same Tuesday, April 19th.

THE Braskem (BRKM5) approved an extra payment of R$1.35 billion in earnings. The value per common share will be R$ 1.696348838321, while the preferred shares class “A” will receive BRL 1.696348838321 each.

