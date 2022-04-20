Victims of covid-19 refute police report that exempts Prevent Senior

São Paulo – The Civil Police of São Paulo presented yesterday (19) the final report of the investigation into Prevent Senior’s conduct during the pandemic. The document delivered to Justice exempts the health plan from irregularities in the treatment of patients with covid-19. For the National Association in Support and Defense of the Rights of Covid-19 Victims, the police heard few victims, ignored technicians and discarded relevant testimonies. Therefore, the document is at least “superficial”, says the association.

The Civil Police report says that “no informational elements were found” that point to crimes committed by employees of the health operator, nor by doctors. According to delegate Lisandrea Calabuono, there is no evidence linking the deaths of Prevent Senior policyholders to the use of the so-called kit-covid. The document also dismisses accusations that the company recommended palliative care to critically ill patients to reduce costs. In addition, it disregards the omission of the disease as a cause of death on death certificates.

The national coordinator of the association of victims of covid-19, former deputy Renato Simões, says that the Civil Police report that exempts Prevent Senior had its “early closure in a complex investigation”. “We formed a commission with 25 victims, among the 50 who were heard. And the Public Ministry has a large task force on the case, much larger than this Civil Police report. The delegate analyzed only five reports presented by the company itself. So, the document looks more like a piece of Prevent defense than a technical report”, he criticized, in an interview with Current Brazil Radio.

Prevent Senior

The Prevent Senior Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) at the São Paulo City Council approved, on the 4th, the final report that asks for the indictment of 20 people for crimes committed in the health operator’s hospitals during the pandemic of the new coronavirus. coronavirus. The parliamentarians deliver the document this Wednesday (20) to the state attorney general, Mário Sarrubbo.

The conclusions presented by the Civil Police of São Paulo, exempting Prevent Senior, also contradict the Covid CPI, which operated in the Federal Senate last year. The senators suggested the indictment of 11 people linked to the operator, with more robust suspicions against the company, based on testimonies given by a group of doctors to parliamentarians in Brasília.

Renato Simões says that the problem goes beyond the so-called kit-covid, but the fact that the operator is a laboratory of unscientific theses. “Patients have undergone unauthorized tests and treatments ineffectively, by an ideological choice of the company itself. Patients received the covid kit at home and, when they went to the hospital, their condition worsened. From the admissions, the company began to adopt criteria for using unauthorized therapies. There are a number of issues that made this company align with the federal government’s parallel office to apply leaked theses.”

Victims of covid-19 and family members treated at Prevent Senior charge the Public Ministry of São Paulo to sanction the operator for conduct in the pandemic. Among them, the carrying out of experiments and therapies with drugs without efficacy and without the consent of the patients. And also that the Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC) signed with the company and approved by the Superior Council of the MP-SP in November be reopened, as a result of the Covid CPI.