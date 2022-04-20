Viola Davis’ bad caricature compromises the beginning of ‘The First Lady’ | iG More

Reproduction / Amazon Viola Davis in a scene from The First Lady

It’s now available on Paramount+, the first episode of “The First Lady”

the long-awaited anthology series starring Viola Davis

Michelle Pfeiffer and Gillian Anderson as Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt, three iconic US First Ladies.

The production has 10 one-hour episodes released on streaming every Monday. All episodes are directed by Danish filmmaker Susanne Bier, who has helmed quality American TV productions such as “The Night Manager” with Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston and “The Undoing” with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.

Dakota Fanning, Aaron Eckhart, Kiefer Sutherland, OT Fagbenle, Lily Rabe, Ellen Burstyn and Jackie Earle Haley round off the well-respected cast of the plot.

The series follows the political trajectory of Presidents Barack Obama, Gerald Ford and Franklin D. Roosevelt from the perspective of their wives, catching insecurities, hesitations and anxieties, as well as observing their resignations and the complexities of their lives and choices.





disclosure Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford in The First Lady

In the 1st episode, the script struggles to organize ideas and drive conflicts, but the expectation is for stabilization throughout the season. Michelle Pfeiffer is the highlight among the protagonists, while Viola Davis misses the tone with her misguided caricature of Michelle Obama.

More from Paramount+

In addition to “The First Lady”, many other quality series are exclusively distributed on the streaming platform. This is the case of the hit “Halo” and the great “Yellowstone”, “Dexter: New Blood” and “Yellowjackets’. There are also other great productions available on the platform such as “Californication”, “The Affair”, “The Office” , “The Good Wife”, “1983”, “CSI” and “Guilty Party”.

The monthly fee for streaming costs R$ 19.90 and can be done here.