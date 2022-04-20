VW confirms Jetta GLI updated on April 25

Volkswagen has confirmed the arrival of the Jetta GLI 2023, a sporty version of the brand’s medium sedan, which will be presented online on April 25.

Adding a new bumper, the GLI now has vertically positioned red side moldings.

On the new lower grille, gloss black accents were added and the front layout remained the same for the rest of the details.

With dual full LED headlights, as well as a wide and stylized grille, with red stripes and connection to the headlights.

Sporting the GLI logo in red and LED signature on the headlights, the Jetta GLI 2023 has a rear bumper with slight changes, repositioning the reflectors.

The tailpipes are now separate and a new bumper base has been created as a result.

Inside, the Jetta GLI 2023 has the new Nivus steering wheel, as well as changes to the digital and multimedia cluster, which in the US is the MIB-3, but which here will be the VW Play with a 10-inch screen.

Thus, you will have internet connection through your mobile device, online services, native Waze and Volkswagen partner applications. The system was developed here in Brazil.

With sport seats, electric sunroof, customizable interior lighting, among others, the Jetta GLI 2023 adds to safety with the reinforcement of the ADAS+ package.

In addition to adaptive cruise control and collision alert with autonomous braking, the 2023 Jetta added Lane and Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Alert, Rear Traffic Alert, and more.

Equipped with an EA888 2.0 TSI engine with 230 horsepower and 35.7 kgfm, the GLI has a DSG dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive.

Manufactured in Puebla, Mexico, the 2023 VW Jetta GLI maintains the brand’s sportiness in the country, after the end of the National Golf GTI and the imported Golf GTE.

In a promotional video teaser, the Jetta GLI 2023 has some of its details revealed, check it out below: