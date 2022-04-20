Business

VW confirms Jetta GLI updated on April 25

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read

Volkswagen has confirmed the arrival of the Jetta GLI 2023, a sporty version of the brand’s medium sedan, which will be presented online on April 25.

Adding a new bumper, the GLI now has vertically positioned red side moldings.

On the new lower grille, gloss black accents were added and the front layout remained the same for the rest of the details.

vw jetta 2022 3

With dual full LED headlights, as well as a wide and stylized grille, with red stripes and connection to the headlights.

Sporting the GLI logo in red and LED signature on the headlights, the Jetta GLI 2023 has a rear bumper with slight changes, repositioning the reflectors.

The tailpipes are now separate and a new bumper base has been created as a result.

vw jetta 2022 8

Inside, the Jetta GLI 2023 has the new Nivus steering wheel, as well as changes to the digital and multimedia cluster, which in the US is the MIB-3, but which here will be the VW Play with a 10-inch screen.

Thus, you will have internet connection through your mobile device, online services, native Waze and Volkswagen partner applications. The system was developed here in Brazil.

With sport seats, electric sunroof, customizable interior lighting, among others, the Jetta GLI 2023 adds to safety with the reinforcement of the ADAS+ package.

vw jetta 2022 9

In addition to adaptive cruise control and collision alert with autonomous braking, the 2023 Jetta added Lane and Lane Departure Alert, Blind Spot Alert, Rear Traffic Alert, and more.

Equipped with an EA888 2.0 TSI engine with 230 horsepower and 35.7 kgfm, the GLI has a DSG dual-clutch transmission and front-wheel drive.

Manufactured in Puebla, Mexico, the 2023 VW Jetta GLI maintains the brand’s sportiness in the country, after the end of the National Golf GTI and the imported Golf GTE.

In a promotional video teaser, the Jetta GLI 2023 has some of its details revealed, check it out below:

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius1 day ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Economy talks about expanding Brazil Aid, but Planalto wants to relieve gasoline – 03/14/2022 – Market

March 15, 2022

Livelo offers up to 6 points per real spent on Extra

7 days ago

Gasoline ends up at DF stations after race to fill up before another increase

March 11, 2022

Understand the new government-approved food stamp rules

March 21, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button