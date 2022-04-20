Wagner Moura celebrates the launch of ‘Provisional Measure’: ‘A cara do Lazinho’

A longtime friend of Lázaro Ramos, actor Wagner Moura is returning to his acting role with the new Apple TV+ series, “Shining Girls”.

Produced by Elisabeth Moss and Leonardo DiCaprio, the series based on the book “Iluminadas”, by Lauren Beukes, premieres on April 29, and is the first work of the actor born in Salvador, Bahia, since he made his directorial debut with “ Marighella”.

Continue after advertising



Coincidentally, the series arrives on platforms a few weeks after Lázaro Ramos, who started his career with Moura on the Soteropolitan stages, also made his debut in the direction of a feature film. Like “Marighella”, “Medida Provisoria” weaves a complex web of political and cultural references to Brazil within a history of prejudice and exclusion.

In an interview with splashWagner Moura said that he is happy with the debut of Lázaro Ramos in the direction, and that the two maintain frequent contact and that they are very proud of each other.

“We talk all the time,” declares the actor. “Lazarus is my brother, as is Vladimir Britcha. We have a very deep relationship, we always exchange ideas, and I am very proud of ‘Provisional Measure’”, he continues.

“I watched the movie and I was super moved, I think it looks like Lázaro, you know? It’s a film that touches on the things it needs to touch, but it’s light, it has humor. It’s Lazinho’s face, who is this person who says what he needs to say always in a way that is light, but that doesn’t stop saying what is necessary.”

Provisional Measure

Alfred Enoch and Taís Araújo in ‘Provisional Measure’ Image: Reproduction

Starring Alfred Enoch, Taís Araújo, Seu Jorge, Renata Sorrah and Adriana Esteves, the feature begins when an authoritarian government in a dystopian Brazil authorizes a Provisional Measure to send all black descendants to live on the African continent. Chaos ensues and a resistance movement emerges, putting into question the notions of race and anti-racist struggles.

“The film comes from a 2011 play and the script was ready in 2015. We thought ‘let’s create a dystopia of the future that we don’t want to happen to alert society’. Unfortunately, several things happened. It’s reality’s fault”, points out Lázaro, in a conversation with Splash.

UFO

Wagner Moura stars with Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss in the Apple TV+ series “Shining Girls” Image: Disclosure

In a recent interview with the Podpah podcast, Lázaro had also talked about Wagner and their friendship:

“Wagner has been my friend since I was 16. We met in Salvador, at the theater. He was a really weird guy and his nickname was UFO. He walked around with big hair in front of his face, in black clothes, really weird,” he recalled.

“I was a little afraid of him and we barely spoke. Until one day Wagner went to the theater to see me, went to talk to me in the dressing room and asked me to be his friend. I became friends with him out of fear,” he concluded.